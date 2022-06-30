PREP SOFTBALL: Yellow Jackets split with Black Raiders

Sioux City East 11, Thomas Jefferson 6: The Black Raiders scored 10 of their 11 runs within the third, fourth, and fifth innings to pull away and hold off the Yellow Jackets in game one.

Freshman Carley Steinspring led T.J. with three hits and an RBI. Senior Lexi Smith added two hits and an RBI for the Jackets.

Sioux City East;003;520;1;–;11

Thomas Jefferson;001;110;3;–;6

Thomas Jefferson 7, Sioux City East 6: The Black Raiders scored three runs in the bottom of the first to take an early lead. However, the Yellow Jacket offense came to life with a pair of runs in the second inning.

SC East plated a pair of runs themselves in the top of the third, but the Yellow Jackets made it a one-run game with two more runs in the bottom of the third and then took a 6-5 lead after two more runs in the fourth inning. The raiders then tied the game at 6-6 with a run in the fifth inning, but the Yellow Jackets plated a run in the sixth which proved to be the game-deciding run.

Freshman Carley Steinspring led T.J. with two hits and earned the win in the circle after allowing 11 hits and striking out four batters in seven innings.

Sioux City East (23-13);302;010;0;–;6

Thomas Jefferson (8-26);022;201;0;–;7

Kuemper Catholic 6, Glenwood 5: The Knights scored five runs within the first two innings of the game. However, the Rams scored three runs in the fourth inning and two more in the top of the sixth to tie the game at 5-5.

The Knights, however, would spoil the comeback with a run in the bottom of the sixth which would prove to be the winning run.

Glenwood;000;302;0;–;5

Kuemper Catholic;410;001;0;–;6

Kuemper Catholic 12, Glenwood 9: The Rams built a 7-2 lead after the first two innings. However, the Knights would score three runs in the third inning, five in the fourth, and two in the fifth to pull away with the win and complete the sweep over Glenwood.

Glenwood (18-13);430;000;2;–;9

Kuemper Catholic (21-13);203;520;0;–;12

West Monona 12, Underwood 0: Class 2A No. 9 West Monona scored five combined runs in the first two innings and then plated six more in the third inning to pull away and defeat Underwood in Onawa in five innings.

Underwood (14-12);000;00X;X;–;0

West Monona (27-6);236;10X;X;–;12

Atlantic 16, Treynor 3: The Trojans connected for 11 hits and held the Cardinal to just three hits to make short work of Treynor in Treynor on Wednesday night. Treynor’s record drops to 16-7 overall now while Atlantic improves to 18-14.