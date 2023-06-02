The Thomas Jefferson softball team swept Bishop Heelan in Sioux City for two big Missouri River Conference wins on Thursday night.

The Yellow Jackets defeated the Crusaders 11-2 in game one and then scored three runs in the seventh inning to sneak past Heelan in a 6-5 victory.

These wins over Bishop Heelan mark the Yellow Jacket’s first in over 30 games. Thomas Jefferson improves their record to 4-8 as they have now won three consecutive games. TJ will play at St. Albert on Friday night in an inner-city contest.

AHSTW 13 Underwood 3: The Lady Vikes scored nine runs in the third inning to pull away from the Eagles, and Underwood wasn’t able to get their offense going again.

Loralei Wahling and Graycen Partlow each had two hits for AHSTW in the win. Partlow also had three RBIs.

Koryn Trede and Claire Cook each had two hits for Underwood.

Whaling pitched two innings in AHSTW’s win and struck out one. Sienna Christian pitched the other three innings and was credited with the win after allowing striking out two.

Underwood (2-8) 030 0XX X – 3

AHSTW (5-2) 039 1XX X – 13

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Abraham Lincoln 0: Class 4A No. 15 Sergeant Bluff-Luton scored nine runs within the first two innings

Hanna Ferguson pitched all five innings for Abraham Lincoln in the loss.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-2) 360 04X X – 13

Abraham Lincoln (2-7) 000 00X X – 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16 Abraham Lincoln 0: The Warriors completed the sweep of the Lynx after six innings in game two.

Hanna Ferguson had the only hit for the Lynx in this game.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-2) 306 007 X – 16

Abraham Lincoln (2-8) 000 000 X – 0

The Glenwood vs Creston contest was postponed due to field conditions.