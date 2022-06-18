PREP SOFTBALL: Yellow Jackets sweep Wolverines

Thomas Jefferson 7, Sioux City West 2: After going scoreless in the first three innings, the Yellow Jackets broke the silence and plated three runs in the top of the fourth and would pull away from that time onward.

After scoring a run in the fifth and sixth innings the Jackets put the game away with two more runs in the top of the seventh.

Freshman Carley Steinspring and seniors Jazlynn Sanders and Alysa Arthur all had two hits for the Jackets. Senior Alyssa Denman got the win in the circle for T.J. after allowing four hits and striking out two batters.

Thomas Jefferson 000 311 2 – 7

Sioux City West 000 100 1 – 2

Thomas Jefferson 12, Sioux City West 2: The Yellow Jackets connected for 13 hits in this game to end the game after playing five complete innings.

Senior Lexi Smith led the bats for T.J. with three hits and three RBIs. Steinspring also had three RBIs for the Yellow Jackets to go with two hits in the game. Senior Shaeley Bose and Sophomore Taryn Gant also had two hits in the game.

Steinspring earned the win for the Jackets after pitching all five innings and allowing five hits.

Thomas Jefferson (4-17) 151 41X X – 12

Sioux City West (0-21) 000 02X X – 2

Waukee 9, Abraham Lincoln 2: The Warriors scored a trio of runs in the opening inning to take an early lead and would slowly build on it as the game went on to get the win.

Sophomore Tessa Clifton and senior Emma Oneal each had two hits for the Lynx.

Abraham Lincoln(8-10) 101 000 0 – 2

Waukee (12-8) 321 120 0 – 9

Dowling Catholic 13, Abraham Lincoln 1: A seven-run fourth inning helped the Maroons defeat the Lynx in five innings.

Senior Baylie Girres was one of five Lynx who had a hit in the game.

Abraham Lincoln (8-11) 000 10X X – 1

Dowling Catholic (9-10) 312 70X X – 13

Treynor 10, Tri-Center 3: The Cardinals scored nine combined runs through the second, third, and fourth innings to seize control of this game.

Eighth-grader Delaney Mathews had two hits, and two RBIs to lead Treynor. Sophomore Jadyn Huisman added two hits and an RBI in the win for the Cardinals. Senior Keelea Navara also had two hits. Mathews struck out six after pitching for five innings, and Huisman struck out five batters in two innings.

Sophomore Natalie Ausdemore led the Trojans with three hits.

Treynor (7-4) 024 301 0 – 10

Tri-Center (4-10) 000 001 2 – 3

Riverside 16, IKM-Manning 12: After falling behind by as much as 9-2 after three innings, the Bulldogs stormed back with five runs in the fourth inning to get back within two runs.

After the fifth and sixth inning, Riverside leaped in front and then scored six runs in the seventh inning to put the game away.

Riverside (5-15) 011 512 6 – 16

IKM-Manning (2-9) 234 000 3 – 12

Underwood 19, AHSTW 5: Underwood’s bats caught fire as the Eagles connected for 15 hits in Friday night’s impressive win.

Junior Gracie Pierce, Freshman Ruby Patomson, Junior Ali Fletcher, and freshman Claire Cook each had multiple hits while Pierce had five RBIs. Sierra Fox earned the victory in the circle for the Eagles.

Underwood (9-10) – 19

AHSTW (13-4) – 5

Clarinda 4, Glenwood 3: The Cardinals scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to steal the win from the Rams in Clarinda on Friday night.

The Rams scored all their runs in the top of the fifth.

Glenwood (10-7) 000 030 0 – 3

Clarinda (10-12) 000 000 4 – 4