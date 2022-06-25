PREP SOFTBALL: Yellow Jackets take one over Stars, Treynor and AHSTW get wins

Thomas Jefferson 8, Sioux City North 7: The Yellow Jackets fell behind 6-3 by the end of the fifth inning. The Yellow Jackets outscored the stars 5-1 in the sixth and seventh inning to complete the comeback and take down the Stars in what was the third game of the night between these two squads.

Senior Shaeley Bose led the Yellow Jackets with three hits and three RBIs. Bose also hit a home run in this game.

Freshman Carley Steinspring earned the win after pitching for 4.2 innings. Steinspring allowed four hits and struck out six batters.

Thomas Jefferson (6-23) 101 013 2 – 8

Sioux City North (10-17) 011 041 0 – 7

Sioux City North 4, Thomas Jefferson 2: In a game that was continued from June 14 the Stars ended the game with the win after scoring just one run in the continuation period.

Sophomore Madeline Tierney was one of three players with a hit in this game. Tierney also had an RBI.

Thomas Jefferson 101 000 0 – 2

Sioux City North 100 210 0 – 4

Sioux City North 3, Thomas Jefferson 2: The Stars scored a key run in the bottom of the third inning to break a 2-2 with the Yellow Jackets and win the second game of the night against T.J.

Sophomore Morgan Rasmussen and senior Shaeley Bose each had two hits for the Jackets.

Thomas Jefferson 002 000 0 – 2

Sioux City North 201 000 0 – 3

Glenwood 3, AGSWR 2: The Rams got off to a quick start scoring two runs in the opening inning and then scoring one more in the fourth to fend off the Cougars at Erikson Park in Roland.

Glenwood (14-9) 200 100 0 – 3

AGSWR (1-21) 000 101 0 – 2

Roland-Story 8, Glenwood 0: The Norsemen scored two runs in the first inning and another in the third and pulled away with three in the fourth and one each in the fifth and sixth.

Glenwood (14-10) 000 000 0 – 0

Roland-Story (15-7) 201 311 0 – 8

Treynor 5, Missouri Valley 1: The Cardinals held the Lady Reds to just two hits on Friday night to get a quality win at home.

The Cardinal's pitching group struck out a combined eight batters in the win. Treynor improves to 15-4 overall on the season and Missouri Valley falls to 15-8 overall.

Audubon 5, Tri-Center 0: The Wheelers scored at least one run through the second to fifth inning to build a lead over the Trojans and then finish with the shutout win.

Audubon (10-11) 012 110 0 – 5

Tri-Center (4-13) 000 000 0 – 0

AHSTW 10, IKM-Manning 0: A seven-run fifth inning helped the Lady Viked pull away from the Wolves and end the game in five innings.

Senior Ally Meyers held the Wolves to just one hit on the night and struck out six batters. Sophomores Rylie Knop and Graycen Partlow each had three hits to lead the Lady Vike's offense.

AHSTW (17-7) 002 17X X – 10

IKM-Manning (2-14) 000 00X X – 0

Riverside vs Logan-Magnolia and Glenwood vs Saydel results were unavailable before the publication deadline.