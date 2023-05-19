A new season brings in a lot of new faces for Glenwood softball. With a new coach leading the way, but still some familiar faces returning, this is already shaping up to be a fun season for the Rams.

The Rams welcome a new coach in Ryan Koch, who has some big expectations this year for the Rams, and believe he and this team already have a plan in place to make this first season in Glenwood a great one.

“We will always have high expectations for our athletes and creating a positive culture and environment that they can flourish,” Koch said. “We want to be competitive in the conference with the ultimate goal of getting to Fort Dodge. We would like to see some of our athletes step into more leadership roles this season as we had a few seniors graduate from last season. We are excited to see what these kids can accomplish.”

Despite having some familiar faces on this year’s roster there’s still a good portion of players that will be stepping into new roles, or younger players making their varsity debut.

“We will be a young team this season with some girls filling in roles playing positions they may haven’t played in the past,” Koch said. “The kids have been working very hard and have been so coachable and have been taking a ton of extra reps after practice. It feels good as a team when girls want to stay after practice and put in the extra work that sometimes we have to say ok go get some rest. So we do have kids leading by example it will be fun to see who steps up to fulfill the leadership roles this year and leadership can take on many different forms.”

Koch wen on to list a few of the players he expects to help lead this young group.Two-time varsity starter Allison Koontz returns to the fold, Sara Kolle is also expected to play a key role among a handful of others.

“We are so young so it will be interesting to see who steps in the leadership roles. Alli Koontz is a big statistical leader coming back this season and we are excited to what she brings to the table. There is not many people that will outwork Koontz. Sara Kolle is a junior that will play a big leadership role this season and this kid would live at the softball field if we let her, her dedication to the game is contagious. Elizabeth Thiessen a junior for us is such a positive leader for all the kids as well. If she feels things getting stressful at practice she is quick to crack a joke to get us all to not sweat the small stuff and a catcher that works amazing with our pitchers. Great teammate to have.”

“McKenna Koehler is a junior for us that is also a great leader and like another coach on the field. She will be undergoing shoulder surgery soon and we know that wasn’t an easy decision for her as she is an athlete that wants to play ball. But she still comes to the field and puts in work and is such a positive influence on those around her.

The Rams expect some growing pains as some players learn the ways of varsity softball. The work that the girls have been putting in though, has Koch and the Rams feeling good about the upcoming season. They've already seen improvment in practices, but are now eager to put in what they've learned into a game.

"We are all still getting to know each other, but we are so encouraged by the work ethic and the character these kids have," Koch said. "It will be fun to watch how the young kids respond to stepping into varsity roles this season that maybe haven’t had much varsity experience. We are excited for the season.”

Glenwood will begin its new season on Monday May 22 as they will host Fremont-Mills at 5 p.m.