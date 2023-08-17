The start of a new season is always an exciting time for any sport and team. It’s been no different for the Lewis Central girls swim team who have already dealt with some twists before their first meet.

After a storm in July that took off part of the roof of Lewis Central’s swim facility, the Titans have had to improvise to get their work in for the upcoming season, but are still making the most out of their preseason despite the early thrills.

“We had kids on the deck getting ready for practice and while I’m not glad it happened, I am glad it happened before we were in the water,” Titans coach Bruce Schomburg said. “We were standing there getting ready and suddenly a loud boom came through and blew the roof off and all the kids bailed to the locker rooms and fortunately everyone was safe. If it had happened another five minutes later we probably would have had kids in the water."

Soon after the mess happened, some members of the Lewis Central football team helped clean up the wreckage. But, the Titans were still out of a home pool.

Fortunately, the Titans and the Council Bluffs swim team have shared the Kirn Middle School Pool for practices and will likey to share meets and competitions there as well.

“It’s been quite a transition, but we’re very thankful to the Council Bluffs swim team and the YMCA which runs their pool,” Bruce Schomburg said. “They’ve let us in and practice there. We’ve been doing most of our practices in the morning, and they have some adult laps in the morning and they’ve worked pretty well with us.”

Unfortunately for the Titans, it’s very unlikely to have their home pool back for this season. In fact, it may not even be available for the boy's season this winter either.

Thus the Titans have been practicing mostly in the mornings at the Kirn pool which has been run by the YMCA. It has been a balancing act in sharing the pool with its normal daily activities and sharing the facility with the Council Bluffs swim team.

However, the Titans have also been balancing their high hope for the upcoming season. After sending seven girls to the state meet last season the Titans return three of those qualifiers

“All our goals like every other high school team is to qualify athletes for the state meet and/or relay teams for the state meet,” Schomburg said. We have been pretty successful in the last several years to get swimmers into the state meet as individual swimmers or relay swimmers.

“Returning state qualifiers were senior Sydnie Collins, who scored in two events for us last year, and was on our relays that competed at the State meet. Seniors Mia Hansen and Emma Gordon who were on our relays at the state meet and we expect big things again from them this season. We also have a good amount of competitive sophomores and juniors swimming again with us from last season plus a very competitive freshman class coming in.”

As if all the preseason drama wasn’t enough the season is now right around the corner for the Titans as their first meet is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26 as they go against Dowling Catholic, which will be followed by a visit from Valley on Aug. 29, thus forcing the Titans to focus on their challenging start to the new season.

“Our schedule is right up front with some great teams,” Schomburg said. “We start the season with Dowling then turn around a couple of days later and host Valley. We’re wasting no time, we’ll be against two of the best teams in the state right away and we won’t even be in our own pool so it’s been a very strange season, but we’ll definitely be able to work it out ”

Until further notice, Kirn Junior High will serve as the home pool for Lewis Central as well as the Council Bluffs swim teams. LC hosts Dowling Catholic on Aug. 26 at noon.