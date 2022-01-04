Prep Swimming: Titan swimming wins two across the river

The Lewis Central boys swimming team picked up two wins in Omaha on Tuesday evening over Omaha North and Millard West.

Against Millard West, the Titans dominated the competition by having an individual claim first in every event. Additionally, the Titans had swimmers earn all top three spots in four different events. Lewis Central won 127-42.

Against Omaha North, the Titans won nine of the 11 events to take the win 108-59.

Within the competition, Lewis Central won all the relay events. Individually, Patrick Chase won the 50 and 100-yard freestyle races. Gavin Rothmeyer took first in the 200 yard IM. David Gann won the 500-yard freestyle and tied for first in the 200-yard freestyle.

Reilly McMurphy won first in the 100-yard backstroke and Tayden Blair took the gold in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Lewis Central is in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at home against Sioux City West.