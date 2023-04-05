Abraham Lincoln 6 St. Albert 3: The Lynx defeated the Falcons in an inner-city tennis duel as AL’s Chris Wailes and Taylor Powers went 2-0 on the day in their matches against the Falcons.

In the singles matches, the Lynx and Falcons traded wins within the top four spots as Wailes def. SA’s Cole Pekny 8-1, in the No. 1 match. St. Albert’s Noah Narmi def. Blake Higgins 9-8 in the No. 2 match, AL’s No. 3 Tyler Powers def. William Tallman 8-6, and St. Albert’s McCoy Daley def. Atticus Walker 8-1.

The Lynx created separation in the No. 5 and No. 6 matches though as Luis Rodriguez def. Nolan Smith 8-1 and Killian McMullen def. Jaxson Lehnen 8-1.

The Lynx put the match away in doubles as Wailes and Powers def. Pekny and Tallman 8-1 and Jon Ryan and Camden Wyant def. Smith and Lehnen 8-4. Narmi and Daley got a doubles win for the Falcons over Higgins and Walker 8-5.

Girls: St. Albert 5 Abraham Lincoln 4: St. Albert squeaked past their in-city rival thanks to winning performances from Mari Valdivia and Lily Barnes in singles and doubles.

The Lynx started hot in the first two singles matches as No. 1 Jeena Carle def. Landry Miller 9-7, and No. 2 Kylie Hansen def. Georgie Bohnet 8-5.

However, the Saintes would win the rest of the singles matches as No. 3 Lexi Narmi def. Ella Boes 9-8, No. 4 Mari Valdivia def. Tegan Tindall 8-3, No. 5 Lily Barnes def. Zoe Mendoza 8-1, and No. 6 Ella Narmi def. Ella Schmitz 8-2.

The Lynx won the first two doubles with Carle and Tindall def. Bohnet and Lexi Narmi 8-5, and Hansen and Boes def. Miller and Ella Narmi 8-2 to tie the match at 4-4, but Valdivia and Barnes earned the win for St. Albert in the third and final doubles match to give the Saintes the win.

Sioux City East 9 Glenwood 0: The Rams were swept at home against the Black Raiders.