PREP TENNIS: Lynx girls tennis excited for season

The Abraham Lincoln girls tennis team is returning to the courts ready to pick up where they left off after an encouraging 2021 season.

The Lynx return four varsity starters from last year’s squad and bring in a handful of new faces that have A.L. looking to make some noise this spring.

“The girls and I are really excited to get started,” Lynx coach Bryan Pregon said. “The weather for the first few weeks looks great, so with a little luck, we’re hoping for some really productive and enjoyable practice sessions. We have a good number of first-time tennis players this season which is encouraging to see.

“I’m excited to see how Jeena Carle moves into our No. 1 position and sets the tone for the team. Since last year, we’ve had the remaining varsity girls put in some serious court time over the summer and off-seasons. So between senior Savannah Maisel, and the three juniors — Jeena Carle, Kylie Hansen, and Ella Boes — we have a very strong core that we can combine with a few other girls who will round out our top six. I think people who watched the girls last year will be able to see the improvements.”

Last year the Lynx advanced to the regional semifinal before falling to West Des Moines Valley.

“The goal is to pick up where we left off last season and keep improving every time we take the court,” Pregon said. “We had great results last year and it would be awesome to continue that trend to give us the confidence we need to have success at the regional and state level.”

To help them go further this season, Pregon said the Lynx will face solid competition that can give them all the tests the team will need to face before taking the next step.

“Assistant Coach (Elana) Zalar and I have discussed how competitive this season has the potential to be,” Pregon said. “In reviewing last year’s match records, all four girls teams in the city will be bringing back quality players. I know the other schools are well-coached and always motivated to represent their programs. Our conference teams are solid. In general, I think this is a great time for girls tennis in southwest Iowa. I’m looking forward to watching many good tennis matches.”

The Lynx’s first meet is scheduled for April 5 against St. Albert at 4 p.m.