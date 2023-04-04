Glenwood 9 Clarinda 0: The Rams swept through the Cardinals to continue their strong start to the season.

In singles, No. 1 Tyler Harger def. Drake Riddle 8-0, No. 2 Kayden Anderson def. Grant Barr 8-1, No. 1 Ben Batten def. Dillon Hunter 8-0, No. 4 Brody Taylor def. Brady Cox 8-0, No. 5 Will Getter def. Paxton Tomkinson 8-0, and No. 6 Liam Hays def. Ian Smith 8-0.

In doubles, Harger and Anderson def. Riddle and Barr 8-0, Batten and Taylor def. Cox/Tomkinson 8-0, and Getter and Hays def. Hunter and Smith 8-0.

Girls

Lewis Central 7 Red Oak 2: The Titans swept the doubles contests and earned another key Hawkeye 10 win.

Earning wins for LC in the singles was No. 1 Lanee Olsen over Merced Ramirez 8-3. No. 3 Lexi Opheim def. Grace Wingfield 8-4, No. 4 Brooklyn Damgaard def. Kayden Wingfield 8-2, and Mallory Kjeldgaard def. Abigail Johnson 8-0.

In the doubles matches, Opheim and Opheim def. Ramirez and Rolenc 8-6, Olsen and Kjeldgaard def. Wingfield and Wingfield 8-3, and Damgaard and Bergantzel def. Johnson and Doppe 8-4.

Clarinda 9 Glenwood 0: The Cardinal swept the Rams as Glenwood was able to muster just three points in this match.