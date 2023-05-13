The Glenwood and Lewis Central boys tennis teams won their substrate matches in Class 1A Substate 8 on Friday afternoon to keep their seasons alive.

Glenwood started the postseason strong as the team advanced to the next round after a 5-0 win over Audubon, who beat Harlan in the preliminary round before this match.

Specifically, Tyler Harger def. Isaac Jackson 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 1 match, Kayden Anderson def. Eli Deist 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 2 match, No. 3 Ben Batten def. Sawyer McClain-Toft 6-1, 6-0, No. 4 Brody Taylor def. Connor Christensen 6-0, 6-1, and Will Getter def. Carson Matthews 6-1, 6-3 in the No. 5 match.

The Rams then went on to win another shutout in round two, with a 5-0 victory over Shenandoah. Harger, Anderson, Batten, Taylor, and Getter all earned wins in the sweep over the Mustangs.

The Titans also earned a round one win, as they defeated fellow Hawkeye 10 foe Clarinda 5-0, and then beat another Hawk 10 team, in Denison-Schleswig, 5-2 in round two.

The Rams and Titans will meet on Wednesday in Glenwood, in the substate final to decide which team will qualify for state.

Also in Class 1A, St. Albert lost in round one to Denison-Schleswig 5-1 to cap off their season.

The Abraham Lincoln Lynx had their season come to a close in the second round as they beat Sioux City North 5-4 then lost to Sioux City East 5-1 in Class 2A.

In Class 2A Substate 2, Thomas Jefferson started the day off with a first-round victory over Des Moines North, 5-1 to advance to the second round. However, the second round was as far as the JAckets went as they fell to Waukee Northwest 5-0.