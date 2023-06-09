Glenwood’s boys tennis coach Grant Stivers was named Class 1A coach of the year on Wednesday afternoon.

“Thankful to receive such an honor,” Stiver said in a statement on Twitter. “This would not be possible without the other coaches, the community, and most importantly the culture we have here in Glenwood.

“This is a direct result of athletes putting in what they want to get out of the process. All credit goes to the guys, go Rams!”

The Rams, under Stivers’ leadership, went 10-0 through the regular season and 13-1 overall on the season. And coached the team to its second-ever appearance at the state tournament, and also had two individual state qualifiers in Tyler Harger & Kayden Anderson in doubles, who went on to place eighth as a pair and had their team place within the top eight as well.