Lewis Central 7 Kuemper Catholic 2: The Titans earned their second win in as many days, this time in a Hawkey 10 game where LC defeated the Knights.

Earning win for the Titans in the singles was No. 1 Christian Jensen over Max Reinke 8-4, No. 3 Drew White def. Jake Hausman 8-5, No. 4 Broedy Johnson def. Braxton Lu 8-4, No. 5 Colby Souther edged past Carter Running 9-8, and No. 6 Bryson Jensen beat Colby Pudenz 8-6.

In the doubles games, Jensen and Payton Fort def. Reicks and Hausman 8-2 in the No.1 game, and White and Johnson def. Reinke and Lu 8-5 to earn wins for the Titans.

Girls

Lewis Central 9 Kuemper Catholic 0: The Titan girls began their season strong with a shutout win over the Knights.

Lewis Central completed the sweep as No. 1 Lanee Olsen def. Sophie Rohe 8-2, No. 2 Oasis Opheim edged Ella Schwarte 8-6, No. 3 Lexi Opheim def. Sophie Tidgren 8-3, No. 4 Brooklyn Damgaard def. Brooke Rohe 8-1, No. 5 Mallory Kjeldgaard def. Kaylie Simons 8-1, and No. 6 Lani Bergantzel def. Elsa Tiefenthaler 8-3.

In doubles, the Opheims def. Rohe and Simons 8-1, Olsen and Kjeldgaard def. Schwarte and Tiefenthaler 8-2, and Damgaard and Bergantzel def. Tidgren and Rohe 8-5.

St. Albert 9 Thomas Jefferson 0: The Saintes swept through their competition to start their new season.

No. 1 Landry Miller shut out Makenna Sorensen 8-0, No. 2 Georgie Bohnet def. Cara Ronk 8-4, No. 3 Alexis Narmi edged by Myler Minturn 8-6, No. 4 Mari Valdivia def. Alexis Poole 8-3, Lily Barnes def. Rylie Tierney 8-2, and Ella Narmi def. Olivia VanSoelen 8-2.

In doubles, Bohnet and Alexis Narmi def. Sorensen and VanSoelen 8-2, Miller and Ella Narmi def. Ronk/Alyssa Koppold 8-2, and Valdivia and Barnes def. Minturn and Poole 8-2.