PREP TRACK AND FIELD:Rams win CB girls invite

Glenwood girls track took first place as a team at the sixth annual Council Bluffs Girls Track Invitational at Gale Wickersham Stadium.

Among the four city schools, Lewis Central was the best finisher and placed third overall in the team standings.

The Rams started strong with their first, first-place finish in the 3200 relay with Breckyn Petersen, Neyla Nanfito, Lauren Hughes, and Brooklyn Schultz combining for a time of 10 minutes, 26.68 seconds. Zoie Carda took first place in the 100 with a time of 13.42. Carda earned third in the 200.

"I just went out and ran hard," Carda said. "I knew I had to start well out of the blocks and really helped me with my time as I'm trying to really push myself to hopefully qualify for the Drake Relays."

Glenwood also took the gold in the 800 relay with Lauren Roenfeldt, Abby Hughes, Allison Koontz, and Danika Arnold combined for a time of 1:49.69. The Rams also took first in the 400 relay with Zoie Carda, Jaylynn Floyd, Charley Hernandez, and Danika Arnold combined for a time of 51.74.

Other top finishers for the Rams include Charley Hernandez, who got third in the long jump at 17 feet, 1.5 inches. Abi Hiller placed second in the discus with a mark of 105-4. Madelyn Berglund placed second in the 3000 with a time of 11:25.57 and also got third in the 1500 with a time of 5:23.25. The Rams also placed second in the shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1:10.74.

The Rams also got second in the distance medley relay with a time of 5:01.36. Lauren Hughes placed third in the 800 with a time of 2:34.35. Jaylynn Floyd placed second in the 200 with a time of 28.04.

Lewis Central got off to a great start in the field events as Elise Thramer took first place in the discus and shot put. Thramer threw a mark of 130-7 in the discus and a mark of 37-9.25 inches in the shot put.

"To come out on top of the competition here and the city, it feels amazing," Thramer said. "From last year and getting second a lot to winning it this year after working all summer towards this, it's awesome.

Like everyone, it's my dream to get to Drake and after last week where a threw at 129 and now this week around 130, I finally feel like I deserve it and I'm super excited to get there."

In addition to Thramer’s success, Lewis Central also had some great performances from Stacy Merksick who placed third in the high jump with a jump of 4-10. Maddie Bergman placed second in the long jump with a leap of 17-1.5. Addison Holt took third in the 3000 with a time of 11:51.93.

The Titans also took fourth place in the 800 relay with a time of 1:52.27. Fourth in the distance medley relay with a time of 5:10.55. Finally, the titans also took fourth in the 400 relay with a time of 52.84 seconds.

Treynor also had a couple of winners as the Cardinals took first in the distance medley relay with Olivia Larsen, Cadence Quick, Alyssa Kulesa, and Kasey Lang combining for a time of 4:46.86. Clara Teigland also earned gold after winning the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.44 seconds.

"My coaches and teammates have all been really pushing each other to do well here and hopefully get to Drake," Teigland said. "This is a great meet and I thank the coaches for getting us here. We weren't supposed to be here earlier, but they saw the weather and did what they had to do for us to get this meet in."

Teigland also placed second in the high jump with a leap of 4-10.

Other high finishers for Treynor include Rachel Kinsella who placed second in the 400 with a time of 1:03.7. The 800 relay placed second with a time of 1:52.01. Carissa Spanier placed third in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:12.14. The 400 relay placed second with a time of 52.41 seconds.

Abraham Lincoln also had some quality finishers as Hutson Rau won the open 200 with a time of 27.85 seconds and Abby LaSale won the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:06.18.

The Lynx also won the sprint medley relay with Ava Watkins, Lydia Dix, Hailey Holcombe, and LaSale combining for a time of 1:56.69.

LaSale talked about anchoring for the sprint medley relay.

"The last 100 meters were a little nerve-racking because of the wind," LaSale said. "The wind kind of picked up right as I got there, but I powered through it and overall I feel like we all did great and it's awesome to win one on our track."

While the Saintes didn’t take first in any event, there were still a number of quality finishes as Mia Allmon placed third in the shot put with a throw of 34-6.75. The Saintes also placed third in the sprint medley relay 1:58.56 seconds. Carly McKeever placed third in the 100 with a time of 13.58 and placed third in the 400 as well with a time of 1:04.64. Lauren Williams placed second in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:10.05.

Underwood had a winner in Alizabeth Jacobsen, who placed first in the high jump with a leap of 5-3.25.

"This is the best I've jumped all season so far so I'm really happy with that," Jacobsen said. "It's exciting and motivating to finish first here given the competition that's here. Meets like this are only going to make us better."

Jordyn Reimer also took first for the Eagles in the long jump with a mark of 17-2.5. Underwood also won the shuttle hurdle relay with Ellie Hacket, Hailey Martin, Jacobsen, and Reimer combining for a time of 1:08.74. Haley Martin earned second in the 100 hurdles for the Eagles with a time of 17.09 seconds. Aliyah Humphrey placed second in the 800 with a time of 2:25.07.

Thomas Jefferson’s best finish came in the distance medley where they placed fifth with a time of 5:13.45.

Due to the weather, the 1600-meter relay was not performed and the meet was called at the conclusion of the 400 relay.

1. Glenwood 167.5

2. Harlan 93

3. Lewis Central 86

4. Treynor 85

5. Abraham Lincoln 71

6. St. Albert 65

7. Underwood 63.5

8. Logan-Magnolia 60

9. Thomas Jefferson 9