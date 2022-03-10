PREP TRACK: Eagles track ready to fly

The Heartland Christian boys and girls track teams are ready to roll into the 2022 season with an exciting balance of familiar faces and newcomers.

With eight girls and nine boys out from this year’s teams, coach Justin Steinmetz is eager to get into the meets with about double the athletes this team had last spring.

“Both of those numbers are up from last year, so we’re looking to compete better at the meets this year than last year,” Steinmetz said. “The increased numbers really open up what we can do event-wise. We can do more relays, more individual events thanks to this increase for, really both boys and girls.

“Practices have been really good so far. The guys and girls have come out eager to work. Things can get a little cramped in our gym on the colder days, but overall it’s been exciting to see all these runners out this year and get prepared for the season ahead.”

The girls return runners like juniors Hannah Steinmetz and Mady Jundt from last year’s group. They also add some promising newcomers like freshman Grace Steinmetz, who was a state runner in the fall for the cross country team.

The boys return a solid core themselves with athletes like juniors Gavin Anderson and Luke Anderson. Elijah Lewis also returns to the fold and freshman Nicholas Milner comes in as a freshman who ran in the state meet from the cross country team back in the fall.

With some experienced returners and exciting young talent, Steinmetz is eager to see just how far these teams can go this spring and have set some big goals for these two young squads.

“I feel like a broken record because I feel like I say this all the time but we once again have a young team,” Steinmetz said. “We have a lot of new faces and new athletes. With so many new faces, the main thing I always want is to keep improving their time, keep getting personal bests, and hopefully, that leads to placing at the meets and then finding a way to get to state.”

This season will already be a big one as the Eagles will run in the program’s first-ever indoor meet on March 17, which is sooner than the Eagles typically have begun their meets. Nonetheless, Steinmetz and the runners look very forward to their first test of the year and see where they stand.

“Next Thursday will be our first indoor meet ever,” Steinmetz said. “The kids are very excited about that. Usually, our first meet doesn’t come until the last week of March, so it’s going to be nice to get out to a meet earlier than usual here in March and not have to worry about the weather. We can run and see where we’re starting in this first meet and then work on some things before our first outdoor meet.”

Heartland Christian’s first boys and girls meet will be in Doane, Nebraska on March 17 which will begin at 2:30 p.m.