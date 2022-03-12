PREP TRACK: Experienced Titan teams ready to run

The Lewis Central track teams are getting ready for what they hope will be a big 2022 season.

After moving down to Class 3A, the Lewis Central boys team has been practicing with excitement and has some big goals for the season ahead.

“The practices have gone well so far,” Titan head coach Matt Argotsinger said. “The kids are working hard to get better as we get closer to the indoor season. Our main goals every year are to get faster as the year goes on. Win a city and conference championship and with moving down to 3A, we will set a state goal as the season goes on.”

Within these high aspirations and goals is a talented and experienced Titan team that has Argotsinger excited to see what this group accomplishes. While the Titans have plenty of upperclassmen experience,

“We bring back a ton of experience with the junior and senior classes,” Argosinger said. “So there will not be a ton of newcomers that haven’t already ran varsity for us but the sophomore class and freshman class are very talented and are working hard to crack the varsity lineup.

“We have a solid group of seniors that will help lead us this year, Tyler Hinsley, Ethen Fishell, Hunter Deyo, Brayden Loftin, and Quentin Allen. We also bring back Ethan Eichhorn as a returning state qualifier that will lead our distance boys.”

The Lewis Central girls not only return an exciting amount of experience themselves, but that experience that has already performed on the biggest stages in the state.

With help from his assists Kim Barents, who enters her 20th year as an assistant, and Pat Napple the Titans are eager to begin the meet season.

“Whenever a new season starts, I always have three goals,” Titan girls coach Ron Frascht said. “One, have fun. It’s a high school activity and you’re making memories so have fun. Two, work hard. Whatever meet it is, just work your hardest, and of course, number three be a good teammate. Track is kind of tough and that support can go a long way. If we do those three things we’ll be fine.”

Among the many returning talents for Lewis Central will be senior Kierra Schmieding and junior Elise Thramer, who are returning state and Drake Relay qualifiers. Junior Maddie Bergman returns as another state and Drake relays qualifier.

Bergman is also a part of some relay teams, which also brings back an exciting amount of experience. Junior Gracie Hays and sophomores Madeline Fidone and Irelynn James were among other Frascht names mentioned.

With all the returning talents for the Titan girls, there’s a young group with them that Frascht is excited about how the upperclassmen and returners have been motivating the newcomers and underclassmen to build the excitement for the upcoming season.

“I’m sure these girls have some big goals,” Frascht said. “As a program, we always have the team and individual goals and our upperclassmen and returners have really been showing great leadership again this year, which is awesome to see. They’re leading warm-ups, and setting great examples to our underclassmen and they and the underclassmen have just had great enthusiasm. I like the way this team is looking and to see that energy ”

The Titan boys will begin their season on March 19 with a meet at Northwest Missouri State in Maryville, Missouri. The girls season will begin on March 21 at the South Dakota Invitational in Vermillion.