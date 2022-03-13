PREP TRACK: Falcons and Saintes eager for new season

The St. Albert boys and girls track teams are eager to begin the new season with an exciting amount of returners and newcomers on each squad.

For the girls, a handful of athletes return from last year’s team. Despite having a small team last season, the Saintes still punched some tickets to state. With higher numbers, they’re looking to build on that success.

“Last year with a small team we still got a couple of individuals to state, which was good to see,” Saintes coach Theresa Martin said. “This year with our numbers back up, we’re looking to send more to state. Get a few more individuals and some relays to state. I feel like I have a very decent upper-class group that’s full of experience and leadership, and this junior and senior class has really been taking the reins.”

Among the various key returners, senior Lauren Williams is a multiple-time state qualifier in hurdle and relay events. Senior Pearl Reisz returns as another hurdler and has impressed Martin with her improvement. Senior Mia Allmon has also impressed the coaches with constant improvement in the throw events.

Among the junior class, Martin also says she has been pleased with junior Reese Duncan, who’ll be running long distances. Junior Carly McKeever should be a key runner to relays and other events.

Seeing so many positives from these upperclassmen and the newcomers, Martin has been pleased with the first couple weeks of practice as they also prepare to head to Maryville, Missouri on March 19.

“Practices have been going great,” Martin said. “We’ve gotten really creative with drills and workouts inside or outside and it’s already showing its benefits with the kids.

“We’re excited about heading to Northwest, it sounds like they have a great facility there. The main thing here is we’re telling the kids to just go have fun and just soak in the moment. It’ll be good for me as well because indoor meets can really show the runner’s potential. They may not blossom in practice, but once they’re on that track it can be a very different story.”

For the boys, two weeks into practice and under a week away from their first meet, the excitement has been building at practice and coach Russ Sindelar and the Falcons look to start strong to pursue their goal for the new season.

“Our team goals are always the same,” Falcons coach Russ Sindelar said. “Given St. Albert’s rich history and getting a lot of kids to the state meet, that’s one of the things we just talked about last week. Getting to state is definitely the ultimate goal, as I’m sure it is with everybody else.

“I know the older kids especially hold that goal and with seeing what the upperclassmen before them did, that torch always gets passed on to the next and the stories just feed upon themselves to give that motivation to push for that state qualification.”

The Falcons return runners such as seniors Keaton Barnes and Hadyn Piskorski along with juniors Brendan Monohan and Colin Lillie among others to lead the Falcons at practice. Sindelar has been pleased with the leadership he’s seen as the Falcons prepare for their first meet, which is less than a week away.

“The guys have really been getting after it in workouts,” Sindelar said. “I’ve told the kids that I’ve been impressed with the practices and the performances that they’ve been showing on the practice track.

“We start our season on March 19. We’ll be heading to Northwest Missouri and then on March 31 we head to Denison to jump right into conference competition right away,” the coach said. “We didn’t make it to Northwest the last two years due to COVID-19, and last year we just didn’t have enough guys out, so we’re eager to get down there and go up against some quality competition and I’m also excited to see the kids run. The indoor meets kind of serve as a witness test and let them try some events they’re interested in and see how they measure up against the others.”

The Northwest Invite is scheduled 10 a.m. for March 19 in Maryville, Missouri.