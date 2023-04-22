The field for the 2023 Drake Relays is finalized as the deadline to qualify passed on Saturday at 8 a.m.
Listed below is a list of all the area athletes who qualified for the 2023 Drake relays according to godrakebulldogs.com along with their seeding times.
Girls 100 meter dash (32 entries)
Carly McKeever, Senior, St. Albert, 12.61, 19th
Girls 800 meter run (16 entries)
Lili Denton, Freshman. St. Albert, 2:18.15, 16th
Girls 100 meter hurdles (32 entries)
Clara Teigland, Senior, Treynor, 15.48, 14th
Girls 400 meter hurdles (16 entries)
Clara Teigland, Senior, Treynor, 1:05.20, 6th
Girls 4x100 relay (96 entries)
Glenwood, 50.64, 22nd
Underwood, 50.84, 26th
Riverside, 51.26, 42nd
Treynor, 51.62, 59th
Lewis Central, 51.79, 66th
St. Albert, 52.19, 84th
Girls 4x200 relay (24 entries)
Underwood, 1:46.81, 17th
Riverside, 1:47.41, 22nd
Girls 4x400 relay (24 entries)
Glenwood, 4:06.95, 18th
Girls High Jump (28 entries)
Avah Underwood, freshman, St. Albert, 5-04, 13th
Girls Long Jump (24 entries)
Jordyn Reimer, Senior, Underwood, 18-01-.5, 5th
Aubrey Sandbothe, Sophomore, Abraham Lincoln, 17-05.0, 18th
Boys 3200 meter run (22 entries)
Ethan Eichorn, Junior, Lewis Central, 9:32.79, 21st
Boys 400 meter hurdles (16 entries)
Karson Elwood, Junior, Treynor, 54.73, 9th
Boys 4x100 relay (96 entries)
Treynor, 43.67, 36th
Lewis Central, 43.76, 38th
Glenwood, 44.60, 83rd
Underwood, 44.73, 94th
Boys Discus (25 entries)
Parker Matiyow, Senior, Lewis Central, 171-08, 8th
Aidan Perez, Junior, Abraham Lincoln, 161-05, 23rd
Boys Shot Put (26 entries)
Thomas Huneke, Senior, Underwood, 57-00.75, 5th
Parker Matiyow, Senior, Lewis Central, 52-02.00, 21st
Reagan Skarnulis, Junior, Glenwood, 52-01.00, 22nd