The Glenwood track & field teams competed in their first outdoor track meet on Thursday at the Carroll Carroll Early Bird.

The Glenwood girls won first place among all teams with 189 points which was an impressive 73.5 points better than their second-place host Carroll with 115.5.

The Ram boys also won the meet title with a team score of 164, 54 points greater than second-place Harlan.

Some of the top finishers for both Ram teams include Jaylynn Floyd and Keisi Duran who took first and second in the girl's high jump. Abi Hiller earned second place in the discus with a throw of 114-01. Jenna Hopp placed second in the long jump and was a part of the 800 sprint medley with Floyd, Allison Koontz, and Danika Arnold with a time of 1:53.81 and a part of the 4x100 relay team that placed first with a time of 51.6 seconds.

In the running events, Madelyn Berglund placed second in the 3000 run, the Rams took first place in the 4x100 shuttle hurdle as Courtney Crawford, Breckyn Petersen, Kayden Kahl, and Claire Clemmer ran for a combined time of 1:14.70.

Koontz and Arnold also placed first and second in the 100-meter dash. Koontz ran a time of 12.87 seconds Arnold ran 13.08 seconds. Arnold also placed first in the 200-meter dash.

Koontz and Clemmer placed first and second in the 100 hurdles with Koontz finishing with a time of 16.66 seconds and Clemmer running a time of 17.11 seconds. Clemmer placed first in the 400 hurdles and had Petersen behind her in second.

Brooklyn Schultz alongside Hopp, Floyd, and Petersen claimed second in the distance medley. Madelyn Berglund placed third in the 400-meter dash and later on placed first in the 1500 run with a time of 5:22.74.

For the boys, Logyn Eckheart earned second in the discus with a throw of 138-05, Reagan Skarnulis won the shot put with a throw of 46-05.00, and his teammate Eckheart was right behind him in second place and Dylan Wyatt placed fourth. Anthony Driscoll-Lee placed second in the long jump.

Driscoll-Lee also placed first in the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.36 seconds and was a part of the 4x100 relay team that earned second with Smith, Meier, and Longmeyer.

In the running events, Jackson Mulkins, Keaton German, Tristan Meier, and Victor Cruz placed third in the sprint medley, The 4x800 relay team, with Keller Bryant Jake Shannon, Preston Slayman, and Andrew Smith took first place with a time of 8:29.33. The 4x110 shuttle hurdle relay team also earned first place as Aaron McPherson, Pauley Simonetti, Tristan Ludwig, and Driscoll-Lee combined for a time of 1:10.17. Smith also placed first in the 800 run with a time of 2:04.14.

Bryant, later on, won the 1600 run and Slayman was right behind him in second.

Payton Longmeyer got third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.67 seconds and his teammate Jackson Mulkins was right behind him with an 11.88 for fourth. The distance medley team placed third with a time of 4:09.86, the 4x200 relay team placed third with a time of 1:36.13, and the 4x400 relay team won first with Cruz, Smith, Dalton Pierce, and Jacob Shannon running for a time of 3:42.10.

Longmeyer also placed third in the 200 dash with a time of 24.12 seconds.

Listed below are the final team points and results of this meet.

Girls Results

1 Glenwood, 189

2 Carroll, 115.5

3 Harlan, 95.5

4 Boone, 89

5 Kuemper Catholic, 39

6 Saydel, 27

7 Creston, 26

Boys Results

1 Glenwood, 164

2 Harlan, 110

3 Carroll, 75

4 Kuemper Catholic, 73

5 Boone, 69

6 Creston, 46

7 Des Moines North, 31

8 Saydel, 17