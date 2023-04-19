The 30th annual Lewis Central Co-ed Invitational track meet did indeed take place, but this year took place away from the comforts of Council Bluffs as a power outage hindered Titan Stadium and the surrounding facilities.
The Lewis Central boys claimed the meet title with a team score of 129 points. Meanwhile, the Glenwood girls claimed the tile on their side of the meet with 124.50 points.
Listed below are the boy's and girl's results from Tuesday’s meet.
Girls 100-meter dash
1st Danika Arnold, Glenwood, 13.20
2nd Carly McKeever, St. Albert, 13.22
3rd Allison Koontz, Glenwood, 13.52
4th Ava Watkins, Abraham Lincoln, 13.63
5th Jozie Lewis, Treynor, 13.79
7th Irelyn James, Lewis Central, 13.82
Boys 100-meter dash
T-3rd Jonathan Humpal, Lewis Central, 11.70
T-3rd Brody Patlan, Lewis Central, 11.70
7th Brendan Monahan, St. Albert, 23.35
Girls 200-meter dash
2nd Danika Arnold, Glenwood, 26.56
4th Irelyn James, Lewis Central, 27.56
5th Hutson Rau, Abraham Lincoln, 27.64
Boys 200-meter dash
2nd Karson Elwood, Treynor, 22.66
3rd Brody Patlan, 22.81
4th Jonathan Humpal, Lewis Central, 22.91
7th Brendan Monahan, St. Albert, 23.35
Girls 400-meter dash
3rd Madeline Fidone, Lewis Central, 1:01.37
4th Gracie Hays, Lewis Central, 1:02.83
6th Neyla Nanfito, Glenwood, 1:04.40
8th Nora Konz, Treynor, 1:05.56
Boys 400-meter dash
3rd Alex Ravlin, Underwood, 52.94
6th Colin Petersen, Lewis Central, 53.71
7th Cooper DeLashmutt, Glenwood, 54.09
8th Landon Morales-Foote, Underwood, 54.15
Girls 800-meter dash
1st Lili Denton, St. Albert, 2:18.15
4th Madelyn Berglund, Glenwood, 2:31.93
5th Brooklyn Schultz, Glenwood, 2:34.17
7th Alexa Schwartz, Treynor, 2:39.05
Boys 800-meter dash
1st Ethan Eichorn, Lewis Central, 2:01.99
2nd Andrew Smith, Glenwood, 2:04.03
3rd Parker Heisterkamp, St. Albert, 2:04.25
7th Luke Wettengel, St. Albert, 2:09.40
Girls 1500-meter run
4th Lauren Hughes, Glenwood, 5:31.14
6th Ruby Johnson, Abraham Lincoln, 5:39.49
8th Reese Duncan, St. Albert, 5:44.02
Boys 1600-meter run
1st Ethan Eichorn, Lewis Central, 4:33.01
2nd Bryant Keller, Glenwood, 4:36.32
3rd Colin Lillie, St. Albert, 4:39.74
4th Preston Slayman, Glenwood, 4:42.94
5th Owen Wise, St. Albert, 4:45.52
8th Kaiden Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson, 4:48.49
Girls 3000-meter run
3rd Madelyn Berglund, Glenwood, 11:18.99
5th Ruby Johnson, Abraham Lincoln, 12:18.25
8th Emerson Griffin, Glenwood, 12:33.28
Boys 3200-meter run
1st Ethan Eichorn, Lewis Central, 9:32.79
3rd Colin Lillie, St. Albert, 9:44.11
4th Bryant Keller, Glenwood, 9:51.91
6th Owen Wise, St. Albert, 10:10.85
7th Marshall Arkfeld, Lewis Central, 10:20.10
8th Kaiden Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson, 10:38.87
Girls 100-meter hurdles
1st Clara Teigland, Treynor, 16.10
2nd Hailey Martin, Underwood, 16.31
4th Carlie Clemmer, Glenwood, 16.97
5th Aubree James, Treynor, 17.00
6th Karyssa O’Doniel, Lewis Central, 17.45
7th Makayla Martin, Thomas Jefferson, 17.56
Boys 110-meter hurdles
1st Anthony Driscoll-Lee, Glenwood, 15.57
2nd Mason Boothby, Underwood, 15.90
7th Luke Christensen, Treynor, 17.30
8th Kyle Moss, Treynor, 17.42
Girls 400-meter hurdles
1st Abby LaSale, Abraham Lincoln, 1:07.74
3rd Nora Konz, Treynor, 1:09.62
4th Carlie Clemmer, Glenwood, 1:09.88
8th Karyssa O’Doniel, Lewis Central, 1:15.06
Boys 400-meter hurdles
1st Brandon Bowen, Thomas Jefferson, 57.58
2nd Victor Atupra, Thomas Jefferson, 58.61
3rd Aidan Bergman, Lewis Central, 58.64
4th Braylon Kammrad, Lewis Central, 58.73
Girls 4x100 relay
1st Underwood, (Hailey Martin, Tieler Hull, Aliyah Humphrey, Jordyn Reimer), 50.84
3rd Treynor, (Jozie Lewis, Alexa Schwartz, Allie Houser, Clara Teigland), 51.62
5th St. Albert, (Lili Denton, Madi Walter, Ellie Monahan, Carly McKeever), 52.19
6th Abraham Lincoln, (Ava Watkins, Aubrey Sandbothe, Hutson Rau, Abby LaSale), 52.31
7th Glenwood, (Elania Dougherty, Allison Koontz, Courtney Crawford, Jaylynn Floyd), 52.71
Boys 4x100 relay
1st Treynor (Noah Nelson, Karson Elwood, Kayden Dirks, Jaxon Schumacher), 43.99
5th Glenwood (Jackson Mulkins, Anthony Driscoll-Lee, Trey Darden, Payton Longmeyer), 44.67
7th Underwood (Will Buckholdt, Mason Boothby, Riley Sealock, Alex Ravlin), 45.66
8th Thomas Jefferson (Deven Bovee, Tyler Huey, Nathan Anderson, Victor Atupra), 45.85
Girls 4x200 relay
1st Underwood, (Jordyn Reimer, Tieler Hull, Haley Stangl, Aliyah Humphrey), 1:46.81
2nd Abraham Lincoln (Ava Watkins, Hutson Rau, Aubrey Sandbothe, Abby LaSale), 1:49.51
3rd Glenwood (Ella Richards, Jaylynn Floyd, Elania Dougherty, Jenna Hopp), 1:51.34
6th Treynor (Jozie Lewis, Ellie Kinsella, Allie Houser, Taylor Mass), 1:56.06
8th St. Albert (Lydia Sherrill, Molly Wise, Lena Rosloniec, Madi Walter), 1:57.09
Boys 4x200 relay
2nd Lewis Central, (Brody Patlan, Curtis Wittie, Braylon Kammrad, Aidan Bergman), 1:31.93
3rd Treynor (Noah Nelson, Karson Elwood, Kayden Dirks, Jaxon Schumacher), 1:32.41
7th Glenwod (Jackson Mulkins, Aaden Lopez, Trey Darden, Tristan Meier), 1:36.46
Girls 4x400 relay
1st Glenwood (Brooklyn Schultz, Breckyn Petersen, Jenna Hopp, Danika Arnold), 4:06.95
3rd Lewis Central (Gracie Hays, Maddie Bergman, Irelyn James, Madeline Fidone), 4:13.95
6th St. Albert (Ellie Monahan, Molly Wise, Lili Denton, Carly McKeever), 4:22.90
7th Underwood (Kinsley Ferguson, Maddie Irwin, Haley Stnagl, Aliyah Humphrey), 4:24.23
Boys 4x400 relay
3rd Underwood, (Alex Ravlin, Mason Boothby, Josh Ravlin, Will Buckholdt), 3:30.40
4th Glenwood, (Victor Cruz, Jake Shannon, Cooper DeLashmutt, Andrew Smith), 3:33.86
5th Lewis Central, (Curtis Wittie, Colin Petersen, Jonathan Humpal, Braylon Kammrad), 3:37.90
6th Thomas Jefferson, (Brandon Bowen, Jordan Dewaele, Nathan Anderson, Victor Aturpa), 3:39.66
Girls 4x800 relay
1st Glenwood, (Neyla Nanfito, Averi, Haylee Hughes, Maya Shau), 10:41.21
3rd Treynor, (Alyssa Kulesa, Alexa Schwartz, Emma Miller, Jordyn Boswell), 10:42.99
7th Abraham Lincoln, (KayLynn Kepler Thomason, Kylie Richardson, Emily Billings, Addie Naughton), 11:13.48
8th Lewis Central, (Ava Bussey, Madison Kafka, Sydney Skokan, Madison Jones), 11:23.17
Boys 4x800 relay
2nd Glenwood, (Jake Shannon, Bryce Keller, Maverick Mixon, Preston Slayman), 8:41.31
3rd Lewis Central, (Colin Petersen, Kade Diercks, Jamison Olson, Haidyn Cox), 8:42.52
6th Underwood, (Josh Ravlin, Jasonb Stark, Jonathan Harold, Jack Limpp), 9:04.22
7th Treynor, (Alek Bain, Jeyden Jensen, Kyle Beekhuizen, John Ross Bierdman), 9:12.78
8th St. Albert (Luke Wettengel, Owen Wise, Joe Hughes, Jacob Boswell), 9:15.64
Girls 800 Sprint Medley
2nd Lewis Central (Irelyn James, Gracie Hays, Maddie Bergman, Madeline Fidone), 1:53.28
3rd Treynor (Taylor Mass, Ellie Kinsella, Jozie Lewis, Clara Teigland), 1:54.24
4th St. Albert, (Madi Walter, Ellie Monahan, Carly McKeever, Lili Denton), 1:54.91
6th Abraham Lincoln (Ava Watkins, Hailey Holcombe, Hutson Rau, Aubrey Sandbothe), 1:56.61
7th Underwood (Tieler Hull, Aliyah Humphrey, Haley Stangl, Kinsley Ferguson), 1:57.44
Boys 800 Sprint Medley
5th Underwood (Will Buckholdt, Landon Morales-Foote, Ty Strutton, Riley Sealock), 1:40.38
6th Lewis Central (Curtis Wittie, Caleb Moore, Brody Patlan, Karson Lea), 1:40.62
7th Treynor, (Kayden Dirks, Brady Wallace, Jaxon Schumacher, Noah Nelson) 1:40.80
8th Thomas Jefferson, (Deven Bovee, Tyler Huey, Jordan Dewaele, Nathan Anderson), 1:40.91
Girls Distance Medley
1st Glenwood (Ella Richards, Courtney Crawford, Breckyn Petersen, Lauren Hughes), 4:30.60
4th Treynor (Averie Carollo, Aubree James, Amelia Hedrick, Alyssa Kulesa), 4:41.21
5th St. Albert (Lydia Sherrill, Madi Walter, Molly Wise, Reese Duncan), 4:42.57
Boys Distance Medley
2nd Glenwood (Jackson Mulkins, Payton Longmeyer, Victor Cruz, Andrew Smith), 3:42.69
4th St. Albert (Tony Busch, Brendan Monahan, Parker Heisterkamp, Colin Lillie), 3:43.66
5th Thomas Jefferson (Deven Bovee, Tyler Huey, Brandon Bowen, Jordan Dewaele), 3:53.33
7th Lewis Central (Caleb Moore, Bordy Goeser, Karson Lea, Kade Diercks), 3:58.87
Girls 4x100 Shuttle Hurdle
1st Treynor (Aubree James, Nora Konz, Zoey Zadalis, Clara Teigland), 1:08.83
2nd Underwood, (Jordyn Reimer, Mallorie Leaders, Maddie Irwin, Hailey Martin), 1:09.95
4th Glenwood, (Courtney Crawford, Destiny Yale, Kayden Kahl, Carlie Clemmer), 1:11.91
6th Abraham Lincoln (Preslie Girres, Malene Petersen, Olivia Williams, Abby LaSale), 1:15.07
7th Lewis Central (Karyssa O’Doniel, Madeline Furlow, Elise Mullenix, Olivia Katzer), 1:17.77
Boys 4x110 Meter Shuttle
1st Treynor (Karson Elwood, Kayden Dirks, Kyle Moss, Jaxon Schumacher), 1:03.01
2nd Glenwood, (Aaron McPherson, Aaden Lopez, Trey Darden, Anthony Driscoll-Lee), 1:04.91
3rd Lewis Central, (Braylon Kammrad, Aidan Bergman, Julian Humpal, Braeden Dahlheim), 1:05.47
4th Thomas Jefferson, (Victor Aturpa, Ethan Bose, Brandon Bowen, Mark Markuson), 1:06.53
5th Underwood, (Jack Vanfossan, Lucas Bose, Sam Hulsing, Wyatt Baker), 1:06.86
8th Lewis Central JV (Jaylen Davis, Aden Tupa, Levisit Scott, Carter Lobaugh), 1:15.77
Girls High Jump
1st Avah Underwood, 5-02
3rd Keisi Duran, Glenwood, 4-08
T-4th Jaylynn Foyd, Glenwood, 4-08
T-4th Alexa Schwartz, Treynor, 4-08
5th Oliva Williams, Abraham Lincoln, 4-06
8th Stacy Mersick, Lewis Central, 4-06
Boys High Jump
7th Curtis Wittie, Lewis Central, 5-08.00
Girls Long Jump
4th Keisi Duran, Glenwood, 16-01.50
5ht Jordyn Reimer, Underwood, 16-01.25
6th Jenna Hopp, Glenwood, 16-00.00
Boys Long Jump
2nd Mason Boothby, Underwood, 21-02.00
4th Jonathan Humpal, Lewis Central, 20-06.50
6th Anthony Driscoll-Lee, Glenwood, 19-11.75
7th Jaylen Davis, Lewis Central JV, 19-09.00
Girls Discus
1st Elise Thramer, Lewis Central, 114-11
3rd Jordyn Matiyow, Lewis Central, 100-04
4th Abi Hiller, Glenwood, 99-07
5th Madeline Woods, Abraham Lincoln, 95-08
6th Jadyn Huisman, Treynor, 95-03
Boys Discus
1st Parker Matiyow, Lewis Central, 159-10
2nd Aidan Perez, Abraham Lincoln, 154-03
4th Nash Paulson, Lewis Central, 139-06
6th Max Tiarks, Underwood, 137-05
Girls Shot Put
1st Elise Thramer, Lewis Central, 37-05.25
2nd Jordyn Matiyow, Lewis Central, 36-11.25
4th Jadyn Huisman, Treynor, 33-06.00
5th Brandi Jarmon, Thomas Jefferson, 32-11.00
7th Kamryn Hamilton, Abraham Lincoln, 31-11.50
8th Lena Rosloniec, St. Albert, 31-07.75
Boys Shot Put
1st Parker Matiyow, Lewis Central, 51-08.75
2nd Thomas Huneke, Underwood, 50-09.25
3rd Reagan Skarnulis, Glenwood, 50-05.25
5th Aidan Perez, Abraham Lincoln, 47-05.00
8th Brandon McCall, St. Albert, 43-11.50
Team Scores
Boys
1 Lewis Central, 129
2 Glenwood, 82
3 Clarinda, 80
4 Sioux City East, 62
5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 57
6 Underwood, 54
7 Atlantic, 47
8 Treynor, 41
8 Harlan, 41
10 St. Albert, 38
11 Thomas Jefferson, 34
12 Red Oak, 33
13 Creston, 21
14 Abraham Lincoln, 12
15 Sioux City North 7
16 Lewis Central JV, 3
Girls
1 Glenwood, 124.50
2 Atlantic, 88
3 Treynor, 75.50
4 Lewis Central, 73
5 Abraham Lincoln, 53
6 Clarinda, 51
7 St. Albert, 47
8 Sioux City East, 45
8 Harlan, 45
10 Underwood, 44
11 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 34
12 Red Oak, 20
13 Creston, 19
14 Sioux City West, 10
15 Sioux City North, 6
16 Thomas Jefferson, 6