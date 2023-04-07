Multiple area teams including Abraham Lincoln, Lewis Central, Thomas Jefferson, and Treynor competed at the Koos Invitational Girls Track Meet in Harlan on Thursday afternoon.
Among the team results the Lynx finished third in the meet behind Harlan and Atlantic, in that order, right behind the Lynx in fourth was Lewis Central, and Treynor placed fifth, finally in seventh was Thomas Jefferson. Listed below are the events with some of the event’s best finishers.
100-meter dash
First: Clara Teigland, Treynor, 13.44
Second: Ava Watkins, Abraham Lincoln, 13.48
Third: Aubrey Sandbothe, Abraham Lincoln, 13.59
Fourth: Irelynn James, Lewis Central, 13.77
200-meter dash
First: Hailey Huffman, Atlantic, 28.12
Second: Aubrey Schwieso, Harlan, 28.15
Third: Payton Mathews, Lewis Central, 28.30
Fourth: Irelynn James, Lewis Central, 28.39
400-meter dash
First: Ava Rush, Atlantic, 1:00.88
Second: Mariah Huffman, Atlantic, 1:06.03
Third: Aubree James, Treynor, 1:07.74
Fourth: Lily Conroy, Earlham, 1:08.74
800-meter dash
First: Claire Pellett, Atlantic, 2:31.78
Second: Jenna Gessert, Harlan, 2:36.49
Third: Hannah Frank, Earlham, 2:39.12
Fourth: KayLynn Kepler Thomason, Abraham Lincoln, 2:48.61
1500 meter run
First: Lindsey Sonderman, Harlan, 5:10.94
Second: Olivia Spurling, Earlham, 5:11.76
Third: Brylee Schechinger, Harlan, 5:41.93
Fourth: Olivia Wait, Lewis Central, 5:56.17
3000-meter run
First: Lindsey Sonderman, Harlan, 11:00.97
Second: Ruby Johnson, Abraham Lincoln, 12:45.28
Third: Halle Walton, Abraham Lincoln, 13.00.11
Fourth: Hadlie Argotsinger, Harlan, 13:20.87
100-meter hurdles
First: Clara Teigland, Treynor, 15.81
Second: Jayci Reed, Atlantic, 16.22
Third: Jaylee Schmitz, Harlan, 17.38
Fourth: Aubree James, Treynor, 17.48
400-meter hurdles
First: Abby Lasale, Abraham Lincoln, 1:08.13
Second: Amanda Smith, Earlham, 1:10.02
Third: Morgan Botos, Atlantic, 1:10.35
Fourth: Chloe Mullenix, Atlantic, 1:12.96
4x100 relay
First: Lewis Central (Gracie Hays, Maddie Bergman, Irelyn James, Madeline Fidone), 53.02
Second: Abraham Lincoln (Ava Watkins, Aubrey Sandbothe, Hutson Rau, Abby Lasale), 53.94
Third: Atlantic (Hailey Huffman, Lila Wiederstein, Morgan Botos, Jayci Reed), 54.29
Fourth: Earlham( Alexis Voss, Ava Jenkins, Avrie Fagan, Lily Dixon), 54.52
4x200 relay
First: Abraham Lincoln (Ava Watkins, Aubrey Sandbothe, Hutson Rau, Abby Lasale), 1:51.33
Second: Lewis Central (Gracie Hays, Maddie Bergman, Irelyn James, Madeline Fidone), 1:51.83
Third: Harlan (Kami Stork, Ella Plagman, Sammantha Ineson, Dani Smith), 1:52.17
Fourth: Treynor (Jozie Lewis, Allie Houser, Alexa Schwartz, Alyssa Kulesa), 1:55.85
4x400 relay
First: Atlantic (Mariah Huffman, Nicole Middents, Claire Pellett, Ava Rush), 4:15.28
Second: Treynor (Nora Konz, Alyssa Kulesa, Aubree James, Clara Teigland), 4:18.62
Third: Harlan (Ella Plagman, Dani Smith, Lily Schechinger, Aubrey Schwieso), 4:21.55
Fourth: Earlham (Taylor Jensen, Taylor Rodgers, Mackenzie Harger, Lily Dixon), 4:32.96
4x800 relay
First: Earlham (Taylor Rodgers, Hannah Frank, Mackenzie Harger, Olivia Spurling), 10:30.05
Second: Treynor (Alyssa Kulesa, Alexa Schwartz, Emma Miller, Jordyn Boswell), 11:00.36
Third: Harlan (Jenna Gessert, Lily Schechinger, Maria Elizalde, Brylee Schechinger), 11:07.34
Fourth: Abraham Lincoln (Kylie Richardson, Sonia Fitch, KayLynn Kepler Thomason, Emily Billings), 11:46.14
800 sprint medley
First: Atlantic (Makayla Atkinson, Taylee Hagen, Delaney Hinman, Jersey Phippen), 1:39.27
Second: Abraham Lincoln (Ava Watkins, Lydia Dix, Hutson Rau, Abby Lasale), 1:41.51
Third: Lewis Central (Avery Heller, Maddie Bergman, Payton Mathews, Gracie Hays), 1:42.91
Fourth: Treynor (Allie Houser, Taylor Mass, Jozie Lewis, Nora Konz), 1:43.65
Distance medley
First: Atlantic (Hailey Huffman, Lila Wiederstein, Nicole Middents, Claire Pellett), 4:31.64
Second: Harlan (Aubrey Schwieso, Abby Broeckelman, Ava Monson, Lindsey Sonderman), 4:35.39
Third: Earlham (Taylor Waltz, Keeley Keller, Cece Stanley, Amanda Smith), 4:44.26
Fourth: Treynor (Averie Carollo, Reagan Gordon, Amelia Hedrick, Nora Konz), 4:48.67
4x100 shuttle hurdle relay
First: Treynor (Aubree James, Nora Konz, Zoey Zadalis, Clara Teigland), 1:10.08
Second: Atlantic (Chloe Mullenix, Alliyah Williams, Morgan Botos, Jayci Reed), 1:14.27
Third: Harlan (Jaylee Schmitz, Kami Stork, Ari Daniels, Paige Sonderman), 1:14.51
Fourth: Abraham Lincoln (Preslie Girres, Jasmine Shields, Malene Peterson, Olivia Williams), 1:19.74
High Jump
First: Amanda Smith, Earlham, 4-10.00
Second: Olivia Williams, Abraham Lincoln, 4-08.00
Third: Stacy Mersick, Lewis Central, 4-08.00
Fourth: Haley Bladt, Harlan, 4-08.00
Long Jump
First: Aubrey Sandbothe, Abraham Lincoln, 15-01.00
Second: Lily Schechinger, Harlan, 14-11.25
Third: Lila Wiederstein, Atlantic, 14-03.00
Fourth: Makayla Martin, Thomas Jefferson, 13-11.00
Shot Put
First: Elise Thramer, Lewis Central, 35-09.00
Second: Jordyn Matiyow, Lewis Central, 35-02.00
Third: Olivia Olson, Atlantic, 32-07.00
Fourth: Jadyn Huisman, Treynor, 32-07.00
Discus
First: Elise Thramer, Lewis Central, 110-02
Second: Cameron Springman, Harlan, 107-00
Third: Jordyn Matiyow, Lewis Central, 100-04
Fourth: Abbi Richter, Atlantic, 99-02
Team Scores
1 Harlan, 134
2 Atlantic, 128
3 Abraham Lincoln, 118
4 Lewis Central, 112
5 Treynor, 106
6 Earlham, 94
7 Thomas Jefferson, 17