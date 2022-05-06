PREP TRACK: Lynx and Jackets compete at MRC Championships

The Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson boys and girls track teams braved the rainy weather and competed in the Missouri River Conference meet on Thursday at home.

Among the teams, Abraham Lincoln’s girls were the best finishers at fifth place, while the Lynx boys placed sixth. The Yellow Jacket girls placed eighth and the boys placed seventh.

On the girl's side, A.L.’s Jacee Tindall placed first in the discus with a throw of 102 feet, 11 inches and won the shot put with a throw of 33-07.25.

After a top 15 finish at the Drake Relays, winning the conference was like icing on the cake.

“These last few days have been very exciting,” Tindall said. “I been working hard at this and really want to improve my discus this year and as you can see, I did that. This just pays off a lot of weekends, a lot of practices of work.

“I still didn’t feel like it was my best day in the shot put, but I try not to compare myself to others, if throws well, then I just tell myself I need to go a have a good throw, I just try to set myself higher before my turn comes.”

The Lynx also claimed first place in the distance medley relay with Ava Watkins, Hutson Rau, Abby LaSale, and Emma O’Neal combining for a time of 4 minutes. 33.64 seconds. LaSale also won the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:06.38.

Some other top finishers for the Lynx girls were the sprint medley team who placed third with a time of 1:56.43. The 400-meter relay team also placed third with a time of 52.73 seconds.

Some top finishers for the Yellow Jacket girls include the distance medley team who placed third with a time of 4:47.35. The Yellow Jackets placed fifth in the 3200 relay with a time of 11:54.07.

On the boy's side, some top finishers for the Lynx include JR Knauss in the high jump. Knauss placed third with a jump of 6-0. Braden LaSale placed third in the long jump for the Lynx with a jump of 20-09. LaSale also placed third in the 200 dash with a time of 23.58.

Brody Patlan placed third in the 100 with a time of 11.6 and right behind him was Mikaele Hays with a time of 11.68. The Lynx 800 relay team placed second overall with a time of 1:33.66. The 400 relay team placed second for the Lynx with a time of 43.8.

For the Yellow Jacket boys, Alex Contreras placed fifth in the shot put with a throw of 43-02.5 the shuttle hurdle relay team placed third with a time of 1:09.64. The distance medley relay placed third with a time of 3:52.17. Victor Atupra placed third in the 400 hurdles with a time of 58.28.

Listed below are the boy's and girl's team results.

Girls

Sioux City East, 135

Sioux City West, 123

LeMars, 108

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 106

Abraham Lincoln, 81

Sioux City North, 78

Sioux City Heelan, 73

Thomas Jefferson, 25

Boys

LeMars, 169

Sioux City North, 146

Sioux City Heelan, 107

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 90

Sioux City East, 90

Abraham Lincoln, 54

Thomas Jefferson, 42

Sioux City West, 41