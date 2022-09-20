PREP VLLEYBALL: Saintes stomp Monarchs

St. Albert volleyball swept away Denison Schleswig in a lopsided Hawkeye 10 game on Tuesday night in Council Bluffs (25-9, 25-8, 25-9).

The win earned the Saintes their first Hawkeye 10 win of the season. While head coach Angie Lantz says there’s still more work to be done, this game was a good step forward.

“That was key to finally get our first Hawkeye 10 win,” Lantz said. “The other game we played, I felt like we definitely had our moments and chances to pull it out, but that’s the game.

“Things went really well tonight, but, we still know there are things we can do a better job of, and that’s what we talked about in the locker room. We’ve made some changes and keep mixing some things up as far as trying to find the right fit and we’ll keep moving things around until we find the right fit.”

The Saintes used superb serving early on to jump out to an early 9-2 lead in the first set before the Monarchs called timeout in an attempt to disrupt the Sainte’s rhythm. However, the Saintes kept marching on to a 25- 9 in set one and showed more of the same in set two along the way to a 25-8 win.

“It felt amazing to really own the tempo,” senior Landry Miller said. “We’ve had a tough season with some close wins and losses, so this game really helped us for getting ready for the future.”

Miller had six kills, one ace, and two digs.

The Saintes finished the night with another dominant set, with a 25-9 win to complete the sweep of the Monarchs. The defense played a key part in the authoritative win, the Saintes hope to replicate their rotation and success going forward after keeping the Monarchs in single digits for points all night.

“We really needed this win,” Monahan said. “Getting this one for our first conference win I think can really boost us for future contests through the season. It just really helps our confidence going forward.”

Monahan co-led the Saintes with eight digs and had three set assists.

St. Albert will head to Bedford on Saturday for their next game for the Lady Bulldog Tournament, starting at 10:15 a.m.

Denison-Schleswig (3-14) 9 8 9 – 0

St. Albert (8-12) 25 25 25 – 3