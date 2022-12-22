PREP VOLLEYBALL: 2022 All-City Volleyball team

The Daily Nonpareil releases the 2023 All-City Volleyball team. Listed below is a rotation of six inner-city girls and one rotation player or sub which was chosen by the Nonpareil staff and the city’s five head coaches.

As tough as it was to pick among the vast talent in Council Bluffs, without further ado, here is the 2023 All-City Volleyball team and honorees.

Molly Romano, Setter, Abraham Lincoln: She was the only player in the city to earn the first team all-state honors, and it was voted unanimously. She had a whopping 816 assists on the season, which leads the city by 400 assists to the second girl, not to mention Romano had 147 kills on the season as well as 62 blocks and 32 service aces. Yeah, this girl was good, Wayne State is getting a great player.

“Molly is hands down the best volleyball player in the city, and arguably in the state, as great of a player she is, she is even a more humble person, who genuinely loves when her teammates do well,” Lynx coach Katie Darrington said.

Azaria Green, Senior, Hitter, Abraham Lincoln: This senior meant business by the net, she led the Lynx with 267 kills and also had a team-leading 96 blocks. When Green smacked the ball good things happened for the Lynx.

“Zar is such an explosive, dynamic player and her enthusiasm is contagious to everyone on the floor. She hasn’t decided yet, but she has multiple offers to go on to play.” Darrington said.

Hutson Rau, Sophomore, Outside Hitter, Abraham Lincoln: Rau may just be a sophomore, but she plays like she’s done this a thousand times already. The sophomore did a little bit of everything as she was second on the team with 236 kills, had 39 blocks, 269 digs, and 21 aces. The Lynx have a good one here for a couple more years.

“Hutson is a good all-around pin player. She brings high energy to every game, and always gives 110%. Huts is a very coachable kid, and is always willing to push herself outside of her comfort zone to get better every day” Darrington said.

Maddie Bergman, Senior, Striker, Lewis Central: This senior was a strong force by the net, period. Bergman was a big contributor each game with 179 kills on the year to go with 59 blocks for the Titans this season which earned her an all-state honorable mention and first-team Hawkeye 10 honors.

“She has earned multiple postseason awards and was a very strong right hitter for us,” Titans coach Mike Bond said.

Anna Strohmeier, Junior, Middle Hitter, Lewis Central: Strohmeier was the swiss army knife of volleyball for the Titans as she led the team in multiple areas. With a team-high 84 blocks, team-high 66 aces, 140 kills which was third-best on the team, and 147 digs. This junior was a cornerstone of the Titan’s success.

All these statistics led her to the Class 4A second-team all-state and first-team Hawkeye 10.

“She could do a little bit of everything. She is a strong six rotation player and had good stats in all categories.” Bond said.

Brooke Larsen, Sophomore, Setter, Lewis Central: With some many strikers on the Titans this past season it’s easy to forget about the players who set up the striker’s power kills. Larsen, plain and simple, was one of the best in the state at doing exactly that. The best part for Titan nation is she’ll be back doing it all over again for two more seasons yet.

Larsen finished her season with 417 assists and also had 36 kills.

“Brooke is one of the best setters in the state, she plays strong in serving and in back row hitting.” Bond said.

Ellie Monahan, Sophomore, Libero, St. Albert: When it came to collecting digs, Monahan was the best in The Bluffs. The Sophomore had 557 digs this season. No spike or kill attempt was out of this girl’s reach. Monohan also had 22 aces and 63 assists.

“She topped the city in digs and was a Hawkeye 10 first-team selection,” Saintes coach Angie Lantz said.

Honorable Mentions

Abraham Lincoln: Jeena Carle, Lydia Dix, Aubrey Sandbothe, Josi Clark

Heartland Christian: Grace Heffernan, Madelyn Jundt

Lewis Central: Ashlynne Havermann, Addison Holt, Gracie Hays, Elise Thramer, Haylee Erickson

St. Albert: Landry Miller, Georgia Bohnet, Lydia Sherrill, Ella Klusman

Thomas Jefferson: Rylee Perrine, Samara Alcaraz, Morgan Rasmussen