PREP VOLLEYBALL: Bulldogs slash Saintes in regional sweep

Riverside volleyball finished each set with a run of nine points or better to sweep St. Albert three sets to zero on Wednesday evening in Oakland (25-15, 25-16, 25-16)

“The girls played very consistently,” Riverside coach Brooke Flathers said. “We started each set hot and then finished strong so I’m very happy with how they played tonight, it was a great game overall.

“The girls played very confidently, especially by the net and that just let us play our game and be scrappy on defense.”

The teams traded runs early on but no team led by more than three within the front half of the set. However, the Bulldogs pulled away as they finished the first set with a 9-1 run to pull away with a 25-15 win in set one.

Set two transpired similarly with the action being close and competitive early on, but the Bulldogs once again pulled away thanks to an 11-3 spurt to close set two with a 25-16 win.

Smelling blood, the Bulldogs looked to seize the chance to complete the sweep at home.

“St. Albert is always a good team so we knew we had to keep fighting,” Veronica Andrusyshyn said. “We do a lot of drills in practice that focuses on doing six stops, and that’s what really works for us. It helps us stop the ball, we learn how to place the ball, and each day it keeps making us better.”

Andrusyshyn led the Bulldogs with 10 kills, nine digs, four aces, two assists, and a block.

The Bulldogs did just that as Riverside cruised to a 25-16 win to complete the sweep.

Ayla Richardson had 28 assists for Riverside to go with three kills and a pair of aces and blocks. Mackenzie Olmstead-Mitchell had eight kills, four digs, and a block for the Bulldogs.

After a gritty five-set win over Logan-Magnolia two days earlier, Saintes coach Angie Lantz was disappointed with the outcome of this game, but is still thankful to her two seniors and looks forward to returning the majority of the squad next season.

“There were too many errors on our side of the net,” Lantz said. “We were holding back, in my opinion, we were serving safe and hitting safe and not playing the way we know how. When you play safe you tend to make mistakes.

“But now we lose two seniors who have been key to what we did this season and gave us great leadership. They will be missed. Fortunately, we have a great nucleus back next season, so we thank our seniors for what they’ve done for the program and now we look forward to getting back and hopefully going further next season.”

St. Albert will graduate its two seniors Landry Miller and Lydia Sherrill and finish with a record of 17-20.

Riverside now advances to the Class 1A region 1 semifinal where they will play Stanton on Monday in Stanton at 7 p.m.

St. Albert (17-20) 15 16 16 – 0

Riverside (31-5) 25 25 25 – 3

OTHER AREA SCORES

Treynor def. ACGC 3-0 (25-11, 25-18, 25-10)

Tri-Center def. CAM 3-0 (25-15, 25-21, 25-14)

Missouri Valley def. AHSTW 3-0 (25-12, 25-6, 25-16)

Carroll Kuemper def. Underwood 3-1 (25-16, 23-25, 25-20, 25-18)