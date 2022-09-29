PREP VOLLEYBALL: Cardinals sweep Lady Reds, take lead in WIC

The Treynor Cardinals have taken the driver’s seat of the Western Iowa Conference after a three-set sweep over Class 2A No. 7 Missouri Valley (25-21, 25-18, 25-14).

“We really couldn’t ask for anything better from the girls tonight,” Cardinals coach Lea Crouse said. “That was exactly what we wanted. We knew we needed to be the one being more aggressive with the ball and we were and I’m very proud of them for that.”

After trading the first few points in set one the two teams were knotted at 4-4 early on in set one. Treynor then went on a 6-1 rally to go in front 10-5.

The Lady Reds fought back to tie the match at 15-15 but the Cards had another run up their sleeve as a 6-2 spurt put the Cardinals back up 21-17. The Lady Reds would score for in a row to get back within a point, but the Cardinals answered again by scoring four of the last five points in the set.

“We mesh as a team very well,” freshman Nora Konz said. “I think our hitters kept them down and our defense was really scrappy and we made everything difficult for them. This game gives us a lot of confidence going forward, I think we’re all feeling good about where we’re at and it’s really exciting.”

The freshman had 12 kills, 11 digs, and an ace for the Cards.

Set two started the same as both teams stayed neck and neck and traded slim leads early on. Though the Lady Reds took the lead on three separate occasions in set two they were never able to lead by more than a point.

After being tied at 15-15 once again the Cardinals finished the game on a 10-3 run to close set two with a 25-18 win in set two and had strong control of the match. The Cardinals then carried that momentum into set three as they never trailed in the set along the way to a 25-14 win to complete the sweep.

“Missouri Valley is a great team, you have to give them that,” junior Aubree James said. “We knew we had to show up strong tonight. We knew they were going to make us change things up at times, but we just kept finding open shots and it helped us really take control.”

James led the Cardinals with 13 kills.

“We knew Missouri Valley was going to be a tough one to beat,” Crouse added. “As glad as we are to come out with this win, we know that’ not the last we’re going to see of them, so we’re going to have to make sure we play well each time we play them in the future.”

Treynor will look to lock up the regular season WIC title as they host Tri-Center on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley (22-2) 21 18 14 – 0

Treynor (18-4) 25 25 25 – 3