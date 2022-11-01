PREP VOLLEYBALL: Darrington steps down as Lynx Volleyball Coach

After seven years of coaching the Abraham Lincoln Volleyball program, Katie Darrington has chosen to step down from the head coach role of the Lynx volleyball team.

The decision ultimately came down to family matters, as Darrington’s children begin their high school year. Seeing how quickly seven years have gone by with her teams and players, Darrington does not want to miss out on her children’s high school years.

“My daughter is going to be a freshman next year and my son will be a seventh-grader,” Darrington said. “For a while now I’ve had to push their fall sports onto the back burner for the past several years and I just don’t want to miss anything my kids are going to do, so I decided now is the time to walk away when this team still has a good amount of talent.

“I’ve absolutely enjoyed these past seven years, since day one, I’ve always had so much support from this community, the administration, the parents and the kids. We’ve been able to be as successful as we have because of these people.”

Her daughter Lexie is currently an eighth-grader and her son Thomas is a sixth-grader at St. Albert.

Within her seven years of coaching, the Lynx went overall 157-125, appeared at the state tournament in 2019 and made it to the regional final these past two seasons. Having a great deal of success has brought up a lot of memories, but the students are what Darrington will remember most.

“The seniors of this year’s time, I can still remember them being little kids at my camp,” Darrington said. “The time just goes so fast. That’s always the hardest part of this. You make these relationships and it makes it harder because it feels like you’re walking away from them, but I told them all (Monday) and they were very supportive.”

Over the past two seasons, the Lynx have made it to the regional final, proving whoever takes this position will have some great young talent. Knowing that whoever takes the reins of the program will have some great skills returning also made this feel like a good time to step away, Darrington said.

“Whoever steps into this is going to have a great returning crew and pick up where we left off,” she said. “Leaving some talent behind for the new coach was something I wanted to do. You don’t want to leave and give the new coach nothing to work with. Over these past seven years, we’ve built a solid program, and next year, there’s going to be some very key kids coming back that will help the coach put in their system and keep this program moving forward.”

Darrington also gave a special thanks to her husband, Shawn, for supporting her and the family so much during her tenure as the Lynx coach.