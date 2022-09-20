PREP VOLLEYBALL: Eagles sweep away Essex

Heartland Christian volleyball earned their fourth consecutive win on Monday as they swept Essex on the road t3-0 (25-21, 26-24, 25-22).

"Girls did a great job playing well under pressure, and making some good comebacks when they needed to," Eagles coach Heather Heffernan said.

Leading the offensive attack for Heartland was senior Grace Heffernan who had 16 kills and 19 digs. Senior Madelyn Jundt also had a solid game with six kills and 14 digs. Finally, sophomore Kayci Brennan made a good contribution with five kills, eight assists, three digs, and a block.

"Overall they served well and Grace played great in the front row. Tori did great serving two aces in the second game to get the win," Heffernan said.

The Eagles will look to keep the win streak going on Sept. 26 against Cornerstone Christian at 6:30 p.m at the Iowa West Fieldhouse.

Heartland Christian (7-4) 25 26 25

Essex (2-13) 21 24 22