PREP VOLLEYBALL: Jackets, Eagles fall on Monday

Omaha Northwest 3 Thomas Jefferson 2: The Huskies came back from a 2-1 set deficit to defeat the Yellow Jackets in a five-set nonconference match on Monday night in Council Bluffs.

Handling the serves at times proved challenging as the Huskies had 14 aces in the match and three different Husky players had at least a dozen kills or more.

Thomas Jefferson played Sioux City West on Tuesday, check back soon for results on this game. The Jackets will play their next game on Saturday against Class 2A No. 7 Missouri Valley at 8 a.m. for the first game of the TJ Invite.

Omaha Northwest (8-9) 18 25 23 25 15 – 3

Thomas Jefferson (1-14) 25 18 25 15 5 – 2

Cornerstone Christian 3 Heartland Christian 1: The Eagles fell behind early against the Cougars and despite a valiant effort to make a comeback, the Eagles fell in four sets.

Mady Jundt led the Eagles with 10 kills and 11 digs. McKenna McCord also had 25 digs.

Heartland Christian will be back in action on Thursday against College View Academy at 6:30 p.m.

Cornerstone Christian (4-8) 25 25 23 26 – 3

Heartland Christian (7-5) 16 13 25 24 – 1