PREP VOLLEYBALL: Lynx roll by Rams in regional semis

Class 5A No. 14 Abraham Lincoln volleyball swept Southeast Polk in Thursday night’s Class 5A region 1 semifinal to return to the regional final for the second straight season (25-16, 26-24, 25-13).

“Southeast Polk, their record is deceiving with them playing over in the Des Moines area,” Lynx coach Katie Darrington said. “We really emphasized for us to put all the pieces together tonight, and I think we did a really good job of that. I’m so proud of how we played tonight, this is how you want to start the postseason.”

The Lynx started hot with a 7-1 advantage. The Rams fought back to come back within three but the Lynx scored six of the last eight points in set one to get a 25-16.

The Lynx scored the first four points of the second set, but the Rams rallied back, and the teams battled back and forth changing leads seven different times. The Rams threatened to tie the match with a 23-22 lead, but the Lynx scored four of the last five points to squeak by the pesky Rams and win set two 26-24.

“Our net presence was huge tonight,” Azaria Green said. “Our hitting, our blocking, everything was on point. This feels good, but we’re ready to go take on Ankeny.”

Green led the Lynx with 11 kills and three blocks.

The Rams and Lynx kept it close through the first half of the third set until A.L. went on a 7-0 run to take a 15-9 lead. The Rams then scored three of the next four points to cut into the lead, but the Lynx answered with another 9-1 run to close the game with a 25-13 win.

Molly Romano and Hutson Rau had six kills each. Rau led with 10 digs, Romano had 20 assists, and Jeena Carle led A.L. with four aces.

With the win, the Lynx will play at Class 5A No. 2 Ankeny (34-4) in the regional final. The Lynx and Hawks met earlier this season on Aug. 27 where the Hawks beat the Lynx two sets to one at the Centennial Early Bird Tournament. After that close defeat, the Lynx look forward to getting another shot at the Hawks.

“Ankeny is a very good team,” Darrington said. “They’re disciplined, and they’re always a state contender. We’ve played them once, we got film on them, we're going to bring our best and see what we can do.”

Abraham Lincoln and Ankeny will play for a trip to the state tournament on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Ankeny.

Southeast Polk (7-26) 16 24 13 – 0

Abraham Lincoln (23-17) 25 26 25 – 3