PREP VOLLEYBALL: Monday Area Volleyball wrap up

Treynor 3 Logan-Magnolia 0: The Cardinals swept away the Panthers on Monday night in Treynor to start 1-0 in Western Iowa conference play.

Treynor will return to the court on Saturday when they head over to the Atlantic Tournament where they are scheduled to play St. Albert, Atlantic, and Knoxville, in that order.

Logan-Magnolia (3-5) 14 17 24

Treynor (4-2) 25 25 26

Heartland Christian 2 Parkview 0: The Eagles earned their second win of the season after sweeping away Parkview.

Grace Heffernan led the team with five kills, while Mady Jundt and Jules Thomas co-led the team with six digs each. Jundt also had three kills.

Heartland Christian (2-2) 25 25

Parkview 12 22

Omaha Christian2 Heartland Christian 1: The Eagles fell back under the .500 mark after closing an intense match with Omaha Christian in three sets.

Mady Jundt led the Eagles with eight kills and Heffernan was right behind her with seven kills. Jundt also co-led H.C. with nine digs.

Heartland Christian (2-3) 17 25 15

Omaha Christian 25 22 17

Lewis Central (reserves) 2 Iowa School Deaf 0: The Bobcats opened the season with a Monday triangular. The Bobcats, however, couldn’t get much going offensively.

Lewis Central (reserves) 25 25

Iowa School Deaf 8 6

Thomas Jefferson (freshman 2 Iowa School Deaf 0: The Bobcats showed great improvement in their second game, but ultimately fell to the Yellow Jackets in their second game of Monday’s triangular.

Thomas Jefferson(freshman) 25 25

Iowa School Deaf 14 15