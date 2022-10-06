PREP VOLLEYBALL: Saintes sweep Panthers

St. Albert swept Creston on pink-out night in Thursday night’s Hawkeye 10 conference game (25-14, 25-19, 25-20).

“You have to work for every Hawkeye 10 win,” Saintes coach Angie Lantz said. “Our schedule is always aggressive and competitive from top to bottom. It doesn’t matter who’s across the net from us, it's always a great match.”

The Saintes came out strong and by the midway point of the first set flew out to a 14-6 lead and would cruise through set one to a 25-14 win in set one to set the tone. The Saintes dished out more of the same early on in set two building an early 9-4 lead. The Panthers rallied back to tie the game at 11-11.

The Saintes answered with a 6-1 rally of their own to take a 17-12 lead and used that momentum to a 25-19 win in set two.

The Panthers built an early 8-3 lead, but the Saintes would eventually fight back to tie the set at 12- and again at 16-16, and a third time at 18-18. The Saintes would finish the game on a 7-2 run to close the match and earn the sweep over the Panthers.

“That third set was the girls just putting their minds to it,” Lantz said. “They buckled down after cleaning up some things and they got the result we wanted.”

Leading the way for St. Albert was Kylie Wesack with seven kills and two aces. Georgie Bohnet added six more kills and an ace for the Saintes, and Ellie Monahan had 22 digs to lead the Saintes.

St. Albert will now prepare for the final week of the regular season where they will start with a game at Class 4A No. 13 Lewis Central on Tuesday.

Creston (2-21) 14 19 20 – 0

St. Albert (15-18) 25 25 25 – 3