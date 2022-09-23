PREP VOLLEYBALL: Thursday night Volleyball recap

Treynor 3 Riverside 2: Class 1A No. 13 Riverside took a two-game lead after back-to-back 25-22 wins, but the Cardinals stormed back to take the win and stay undefeated in conference play.

Nora Konz led Treynor with 17 kills and Aubree James added another 14 kills for the Cardinals. Veronica Andrusyshyn led the Bulldogs with 17 kills and 10 digs.

Treynor will play on Tuesday at Audubon for their next contest at 6 p.m. Riverside will play another big match on Tuesday as they go on the road against Class 2A No. 7 Missouri Valley at 7 p.m.

Riverside (19-3) 25 25 14 21 7 – 2

Treynor (15-4) 22 22 25 25 15 – 3

Tri-Center 3 AHSTW 0: The Trojans swept the Lady vikes in Avoca for their seventh consecutive win.

The serving was a big part of the Trojan's success as the team combined for 20 aces.

Mikenzie Brewer led the Trojans with 11 kills and Emile Sorenson was right behind her with 10 kills. Sorenson also co-led the team with seven digs with Taylor Kenkel. Saydi Paulsen led AHSTW with seven kills and Grayson Gettler had seven digs for the Lady Vikes.

Tri-Center will host Logan-Magnolia on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. AHSTW will play at the Southwest Valley Volleyball Tournament this Saturday and play their first game at 10 a.m.

Tri-Center (13-7) 25 25 25 – 3

AHSTW (5-15) 16 17 22 – 0

Omaha South 3 Thomas Jefferson 1: The Packers won a close nonconference game in Council Bluffs on Thursday night.

Thomas Jefferson will play again on Monday as they host Omaha Northwest at 7 p.m.

Omaha South(3-13) 25 13 25 28

Thomas Jefferson (1-13) 23 25 20 26