PREP VOLLEYBALL: Thursday night Volleyball wrap-up; Darrington earns 200th win at AL. Titans sweep Cardinals

Abraham Lincoln 3 LeMars 0: Class 5A No. 14 Abraham Lincoln won their home opener against the Bulldogs as head coach Katie Darrington celebrated her 200th win in Council Bluffs on Thursday night.

This win was officially her 203rd, as the 200th win was earned at the Johnston Quad when they beat Iowa City High. The Lynx celebrated it tonight along with this being their first home game as well.

The Lynx will be back on the court on Thursday when they play at Thomas Jefferson for an inner-city Missouri River Conference game at 7 p.m.

LeMars (1-6) 15 22 23

Abraham Lincoln (4-5) 25 25 25

Lewis Central 3 Clarinda 0: Class 4A No. 6 Lewis Central kept their solid start rolling as they swept the Cardinals in Clarinda on Thursday night.

“Overall I thought it was a very nice team effort tonight,” head coach Mike Bond said. “Because of that team effort We kept Clarinda off balance. We served the ball really well and had a lot of ace serves therefore and if not that we had them scrambling after our serves, that was a big key to this win.”

The Titans ended the game with 12 aces as a team.

The Titans impressed Bond in multiple ways especially with the serving. The net presence was a highlight as well as Bond says the Titans did well to keep the Cardinal offense out of sync.

“I think we’ve been playing really well to start the season,” Bond said. “We kept Clarinda out of their system most of the night, on the other hand we were very much in system. We passed the ball really well, I thought we were in a very good defensive position which allowed us to run away with it.”

Lewis Central will return to action on Saturday when they play at the Iowa City High Tournament which begins at 9 a.m.

Lewis Central (5-0) 25 25 25

Clarinda (1-2) 10 7 12

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3 Thomas Jefferson 0: The Yellow Jackets fell in a three set to sweep to the Warriors on Thursday night’s Missouri River conference game.

The Yellow Jackets offense had trouble putting points on the board as they never scored more than 15 points in any of the sets and scored only five points in set one.

The Yellow Jackets will look to put this game behind them as they turn their focus to the Glenwood volleyball tournament on Saturday.

Thomas Jefferson (1-4) 5 15 11

Sergeant Bluff Luton (2-2) 25 25 25