PREP VOLLEYBALL: Titans earn win, area volleyball recap

Lewis Central 3 St. Albert 0: Class 4A No. 11 Lewis Central swept inner-city rival St. Albert on Tuesday night to stay in the Hawkeye 10 title race.

Lydia Sherrill led the Saintes with five kills and an ace. Ellie Monahan had 17 digs for the Saintes. Ashlynne Havermann led the Titans with 10 kills, Anna Strohmeier added eight more kills and two aces and AJ Holt dropped in five aces for L.C.

St. Albert (15-20) 11 13 18 – 0

Lewis Central (21-7) 25 25 25 – 3

Sioux City North 3 Abraham Lincoln 1: Class 5A No. 13 Sioux City North won the last three sets against Class 5A No. 14 Abraham Lincoln after dropping the first set to win Tuesday’s Missouri River Conference game in Council Bluffs.

Azaria Green led the Lynx with 13 kills and Hutson Rau contributed another 11 kills.

Molly Romano recorded her 2000th career assist in the match.

Sioux City North (20-11) 17 25 25 25 – 3

Abraham Lincoln (19-16) 25 16 23 20 – 1

LeMars 3 Thomas Jefferson 0: The Bulldogs snapped a five-game losing streak to sweep the Yellow Jackets on senior night in LeMars on Tuesday night.

Thomas Jefferson (2-21) 18 15 14 – 0

LeMars (6-24) 25 25 25 – 3

Treynor 3 Underwood 0: Class 2A No. 15 Treynor swept away the upset-minded Eagles to advance to the Western Iowa Conference final game.

Alizabeth Jacobsen had 14 kills for the Eagles in the three-set defeat and Delaney Ambrose had 28 assists for Underwood.

Underwood (13-17) 19 18 20 – 0

Treynor (23-7) 25 25 25 – 3

Riverside 3 Missouri Valley 2: The Bulldogs won a five-set thriller over Class 2A No. 8 Missouri Valley in Tuesday night’s Western Iowa Conference semifinal.

Veronica Andrusyshyn had a killer night with 22 kills, four blocks, nine digs, and four aces. Sophia Taylor added another 10 kills for Riverside and five blocks.

Riverside (28-4) 25 25 19 17 15 – 3

Missouri Valley (29-4) 21 22 25 25 8 – 2