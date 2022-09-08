PREP VOLLEYBALL: Titans sweep away Cyclones

Class 4A No. 6 Lewis Central volleyball won a key Hawkeye 10 match against Harlan on Thursday night as the Titans swept the Cyclones 3-0 (25-18, 27-25, 25-19) in Council Bluffs.

“We happily take the win,” Titans coach Mike Bond said. “I thought Harlan did a fabulous job too, they passed the ball really well and their defense really made us work for this. For us to overcome that and earn the sweep, it speaks highly of what our girls are capable of.”

In set one, the Titans used some superb serving and net presence to start the match on a strong note and ultimately won 25-18 to take a one-game lead.

The Cyclones fought back and took an early lead in set two. The Titans chipped their way back in front midway through the second set, but the Cyclones kept hanging around and eventually built themselves a 22-20 lead in set two and were looking to tie the match.

However, the Titans rallied back to score the next three points and take a 23-22 lead. The Cyclones would not quit and rallied back to take a 25-24 lead and again threatened to take the set. But three consecutive points fueled a Titan victory in set two and brought the match to a verge of a sweep.

“When we’re on our game, we’re really good,” senior Stacy Mersick said. “We have a lot of fun playing out here and whenever we’re neck and neck with another team, it just makes the match even more fun and we find our way through it.”

The Titans were looking for the sweep and started strong with an early 7-4 lead in the set. Harlan was not about to give up a sweep easily though as they fought back and took an 18-15 lead and again looked to steal a set away from the Titans.

However, the Titans came back with another answer in the form of a 6-0 rally to take a 21-18 and scored 10 of the last 11 points to complete the sweep in set three.

“Overall this is a great team win,” Bond said. “Everybody had contributions tonight. We can take all 10 girls here and talk about some big plays they made and all the girls played great defense and kept setting the ball where it needed to be for our strikers, and I think again that speaks very highly that they have the ability to do that instead of just going up and swinging at it hoping to connect.”

“We’re feeling good about how we’ve started this year,” Mersick added. “We’re just taking it one game at a time and just want to keep having fun while working hard as we try to get better and go deeper into the season.”

Lewis Central will look to keep up their winning ways when they return to the court on Thursday to host Glenwood for a 7:15 p.m. game.

Harlan (6-7) 18 25 19 – 0

Lewis Central (10-2) 25 27 25 – 3