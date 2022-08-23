PREP VOLLEYBALL: Titans volleyball locked and loaded for 2022

With the new season on the horizon for the Titans, Lewis Central volleyball enters the 2022 season with high goals and aspirations, and with plenty of experience and firepower back in the fold at L.C., this fall could prove to be a special one.

Last year the Titan’s quest for a state tournament ended one game shy of its goal in Glenwood. Now the Titans come back with 10 returning contributors from 2021 and have already been making good impressions in the new season getting everyone excited for what can be accomplished.

“We’re really excited as a team to get back together,” Titans coach Mike Bond said. “It’s been a nice fall camp for us and I think we’re making progress. We still have a ways to go, but I think we’re heading in a very good direction.

“I think we have a very solid team this year, and if we can put all the pieces together, we should be a very fun team to watch.”

The Titans have plenty of reasons to be excited as they return 10 players from last year’s squad. With some key returners like sophomores Anna Strohmeier, Addison Holt, and Haylee Erickson. Along with junior Maddie Bergman and seniors Anna Galles and Karly Brown, to name a few of many mentioned players, the Titans return as one of the most experienced teams in the Hawkeye 10 conference this season.

All that experience is already paying dividends as the Titans have returned to the court looking to hit the ground running, and it’s been making some things easier on Coach Bond as well.

“From a coaching standpoint, it’s great that we can hit the road running,” Bond said. “It’s nice that we don’t have to go back and reteach where we were and just start where we left off and move forward from there. That’s been a really nice thing.”

While plenty of experience returns the Titans are still taking time to brush up on the basics. From passing, spiking, and setting, to serving the Titans are already looking to polish themselves.

“This group wants to continue to work hard and then see how far this thing can take us,” Bond said. “We’re just very solid throughout the roster. Every girl is going to contribute this year, and they know that. That’s what they expect and they’ve worked really hard on being a team and things have been really coming together.”

Lewis Central will begin the season on Saturday in a five-team tournament that will feature Lewis Central against Tri-Center, Omaha Bryan, Thomas Jefferson, and Stanton. The tournament is set for a 9 a.m. start.