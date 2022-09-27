PREP VOLLEYBALL: Trojans sweep Panthers; look to stay in WIC race

Tri-Center swept away Logan-Magnolia in Neola in Tuesday night’s Western Iowa Conference game three sets to zero (25-19, 25-22, 25-15).

“The Girls just have to continue to persevere through everything,” Trojans coach Amy Wingert said. “They got down on themselves early on and stopped talking, but picked it up at the end. As I told them we have to come into practices like a game, every practice counts and that’s what prepares you to get through these tough games.”

The Trojans rolled out to a 25-19 win in set one as they never trailed in the set. However, set two was a much different game as the Panther bolted out to an early lead and threatened to tie the match at 1-1 with a 17-9 lead. The Trojans increased their net presence and forced some Panther errors to rally back and score 16 of the last 21 points in the second set.

“We just told each other after we got down to come out and keep up our energy,” Preslie Arbaugh said. “We need to keep the energy away from them and work our way back up, and we did.”

Arbaugh had seven kills, an ace, and two digs.

The Trojans then took care of business in the third set as they never trailed on the way to a 25-15 win to complete the sweep and improve to 4-1 in conference play.

“Every win is good,” Emile Sorenson said. “Our next three games are going to be our most challenging ones so we really needed this one. We just have to keep pushing through and work hard in practice.”

Sorenson had five kills and led the team with eight digs, and a set assist.

Mikenzie Brewer led the Trojans with eight kills and two assisted blocks.

Still in the race for the WIC, the Trojans will face Class 1A No. 13 Riverside on Thursday in Oakland for a key conference game.

“Riverside is a great team,” Wingert said. “They’ve put a lot into their game. We just have to come out and play our game on Thursday.”

Tri-Center and Riverside will play on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Oakland.

Logan-Magnolia (9-9) 19 22 15 – 0

Tri-Center (14-7) 25 25 25 – 3