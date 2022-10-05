PREP VOLLEYBALL: Tuesday night scoreboard

Abraham Lincoln 3 Sioux City West 0: Class 5A No. 15 Abraham Lincoln swept the Wolverines in Sioux City.

The Lynx really spread the wealth on offense as Hutson Rau led the group with seven kills, Jeena Carle, Aubrey Sandbothe, and Azaria Green all had six kills for the Lynx. Lydia Dix had five kills and four blocks. Molly Romano led the squad with four serving aces.

Abraham Lincoln (19-15) 25 25 25 – 3

Sioux City west (10-7) 12 14 19 – 0

Lewis Central 3 Red Oak 0: Class 4A No. 13 Lewis Central had their way with the Tigers as they never let Red Oak score more than 14 points in any of the three sets.

Ashlyne Havermann led L.C. with eight kills, and Madison Bergman had six kills. Anna Strohmeier led the Titans with five aces and had two blocks and two kills.

Red Oak (17-13) 13 14 13 – 0

Lewis Central (19-7) 25 25 25 – 3

Riverside 3 Underwood 2: The Bulldogs earned their 20th win of the season after winning a key Western Iowa Conference game in Oakland on Tuesday night.

Mack Olmstead-Mitchell led the Bulldogs with 12 kills and her teammate Elly Henderson was right behind her with 11 kills. Alizabeth Jacobsen had a monster game for the Eagles with 29 kills, 17 digs, two aces, and two blocks. Aliyah Humphrey added another 15 kills for the Eagles.

Underwood (10-12) 27 16 22 25 11 – 2

Riverside (20-4) 25 25 25 22 15 – 3

Harlan 3 Glenwood 0: The Cyclones swept away the Rams in Glenwood on Tuesday night in a Hawkeye 10 triangular tournament.

Maddie Roenfeld led the Rams with nine kills in the match and Zoie Carda added another seven kills.

Harlan (11-12) 25 25 25 – 3

Glenwood (11-19) 25 15 24 – 0

Glenwood 3 St. Albert 1: The Rams bounced back in the triangular tournament with a four-set win over the Saintes.

Zoie Carda led the Rams with 10 kills and Kaylee Wray added nine kills of her own. Lydia Sherrill led St. Albert with 11 kills, three blocks, and an ace.

St. Albert (13-18) 18 25 21 23 – 1

Glenwood (12-19) 25 12 25 25 – 3

St. Albert 3 Harlan 1: After dropping set one, the Saintes would answer by winning the following three sets to take the match.

Leading the Saintes was Georgie Bohnet with 12 kills and three aces in the match.

St. Albert (14-17) 18 25 32 25 – 3

Harlan (11-13) 25 18 30 16 – 1

Missouri Valley 3 Tri-Center 0: Class 2A No. 7 Missouri Valley played spoiler to Tri-Center’s senior night by sweeping the Trojans in Neola.

Mikenzie Brewer led Tri-Center with 14 kills while Ella Myler led the Lady Reds with 12 kills.

Missouri Valley (27-3) 25 25 25 – 3

Tri-Center (17-11) 20 13 22 – 0

Audubon 3 AHSTW 0: The Wheelers swept the Lady Vikes at home on Tuesday night.

Delaney Goshorn led the Vikes with six kills and had two blocks which pushed her over 100 blocks in her high school career. Mattie Nielsen led Audubon with 14 kills.

AHSTW (7-20) 14 24 20 – 0

Audubon (12-13) 25 26 25 – 3

Griswold 3 Heartland Christian 0: The Tigers swept away Heartland Christian, handing the Eagles their fourth consecutive defeat.

Griswold (15-11)` 25 25 25 – 3

Heartland Christian (7-8) 16 15 10 – 0

Sioux City North 3 Thomas Jefferson 0: The Stars cruised by the Yellow Jackets in Sioux City as they had 18 service aces to keep the Jackets defense off balance.

Thomas Jefferson (2-20) 10 14 9 – 0

Sioux City North (19-11) 25 25 25 – 3