PREP WRESTLING

Prep Wrestling: Bunnies edge by Yellow Jackets

  • Updated
Thomas Jefferson

Omaha Benson wrestling just edged past Thomas Jefferson 36-30 on Tuesday in Council Bluffs.

While the teams won three matches each out of the six total matches that were contested in the dual, the Bunnies had one more forfeit win than T.J. to clinch the win.

Winning matches for the Yellow Jackets were Seth Thompson at 126, Hayden Krammer at 132, and Gabriel Klabenes at 170, all three of which pinned their opponents.

Thomas Jefferson will now prepare for the district wrestling tournament on Saturday which will be at Lewis Central starting at 11 a.m.

