Prep Wrestling: Falcons fight in Thursday quad

The St. Albert wrestling team took on three quality schools in Atlantic-CAM, Shenandoah and Southwest Iowa in Council Bluffs on Thursday evening.

St. ALbert lost to Shenandoah 57-6, Southwest Iowa 42-24 and Atlantic 66-13.

“I’m proud of our guys,” Falcons co-coach Corey Lear said. “Backtracking to Christmas break I called the guys in, we were getting some stalling call and I thought we weren’t being aggressive enough. I told the guys in the sport of wrestling they have to be the aggressor.

“Since then we’ve been working hard on being the aggressor and I think these guys have not let off the gas since. They all went out a wrestled aggressively today and I’m very proud of the guys.”

Among those three teams, the Falcons took on the Atlantic-CAM first where the Trojans defeated the Falcons 66-13.

Against the Trojans, Zach Williams won by a 12-2 decision over Cruz Weaver in the 120 class.

David Helton won by a tight 4-3 decision over Brian South at class 152. Finally, Andrew Crawley earned the only win by fall for the Falcons as he pinned Owen Hoover in the second period at class 160.

Crawley trailed by as much as 12-3 in the second period before flipping Hoover onto his back to steal the match. Crawley says he felt Hoover getting his hips too high thus creating an opening for Crawley to make a move.

“He was on my hips really good and then got himself too high,” Crawley said. “I just felt the weight difference, he made a mistake, I caught it and then turned him over.

Crawley has been one of the wrestlers that has really picked up his intensity since the coaches’ talk during Christmas break. Being in his junior season Crawley says he knows there isn’t much time left to make his mark in wrestling.

“Being already halfway through my junior season, there isn’t a lot of time left,” Crawley said. “The coaches were saying to me if I want to be wrestling competitively at a high level I need to kick it up a notch now. I’ve started working harder and since then, I’ve just started to win more.”

The Falcons then went to battle with another fellow Hawkeye 10 foe, Shenandoah. The Mustangs defeated the Falcons 57-6. The Falcons’ only points came via forfeit at class 152.

Finally, the Falcons fell to Southwest Iowa 42-24 where three total matches were contested. The Falcons won two of the three matches as Crawley pinned Christian Mayer 32 seconds into the match at 170.

The Falcons were happy with the matches they had, but it seemed the Warriors started to dodge matches after the Falcon’s hot start. Nonetheless, Lear is pleased with the team’s efforts in this quad.

“Zach went two for three today,” Lear said. “In our third dual they decided to dodge us. Zach wrestled their kid before and won and they decided not to send him out so I’ll give Zach a win on that one.

David (Helton) also had a great night, he went three for three two of them were byes but he got his one match which was great to see, and Andrew Crawley had that huge match and finished two for three as well. Seeing all of that and then continued growth in some of our other guys I’m proud of how everyone did.”

St. Albert will wrestle at the Hawkeye 10 tournament on Saturday in Atlantic starting at 9:30 a.m.