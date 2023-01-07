PREP WRESTLING: Helton and Gregory are individual champions at Trojan Invite

St. Albert senior David Helton (152) and Treynor senior Dan Gregory (285) won individual championships at Saturday’s Tri-Center Invitational Tournament in Neola.

Helton never trailed in his 152 class championship match against Treynor junior Danny Kinsella, but still battled into the second period. After coming close with some takedown attempts earlier in the match, Helton saw the opening he was looking for and brought Kinsella down for two points, and then ended the match 36 seconds into the second period after winning by fall.

“I pinned my way into the finals and then pinned my guy in the finals so I fell like it was a really good day,” Helton said. “In the last match, I shot after him one time earlier and felt like the shot was there again. He kept trying to go for my arms and kept trying to set the tone, and I wasn’t going to let that happen, I stayed with my shots, remained confident, and took him down.”

Helton continued to speak about how important this first-place finish was as he looks to set himself up with a favorable road as districts draw near.

“Hopefully, this will give me the first seed in districts,” Helton said. “Hopefully, I can get that, take care of business, and cruise into the finals.”

St. Albert placed 12th as a team out of the 18 squads in attendance.

The final match of the tournament treated the packed gym well, as it took overtime to determine a champion. Gregory scored the first point of the match in the final seconds of the first period with an escape.

However, Nodaway Valley sophomore Trenton Warner would rally back and score the next two points and with less than 20 seconds left held a 2-1 lead.

Gregory shot for a takedown near the boundary line, but Warner countered his move and the heavyweight finalists rolled out of bounds with Gregory hitting the hardwood.

With less than 15 seconds in regulation remaining, Gregory needed a point to tie or a takedown to win. The senior earned the match-tying point with just two seconds to spare to force overtime. Gregory, with 10 seconds to spare in the overtime, took down Warner to earn the win.

“It was a tough and hard-fought match,” Gregory said. “It took a lot of energy and work to get there, but in the end, I got what I wanted. In those final seconds, I was going for a blast double, I do that quite a bit to get a shot and get the two. He launched me off and onto the hardwood, a little uncalled for, but I knew I had to keep wrestling, I couldn’t let it bother me.

“In the final seconds, I was looking for anything I could do to get points on the board and at least extend the match and I got what I needed, then I got the takedown in overtime. It feels good after a long day to get first, these tournaments are a grind, and it feels really good to finish on top.”

Treynor finished ninth out of the 18 schools competing.

Notably, Treynor’s Jett Sornson earned second place at 113, St. Albert senior John Helton was the runner-up in the 138 bracket, Danny Kinsella was the runner-up in the 152 bracket,

Tri-Center sophomore Brant Freeberg earned fourth place at 126, and Trojan senior Tanner Nelson at 152 also earned fourth place. St. Albert senior Andrew Crawley earned fourth place in the 160 class.

Junior Levi Young earned fifth at 182, Treynor freshman Cauy Konz placed seventh at 132, and Treynor senior Josh Nelson took eighth in the 170 tournament.

Team Results

1. Hinton, 195.0

2. West Monona, 160.0

3. Harlan, 152.0

4. Nodaway Valley, 129.0

5. Bellevue East, 116.5

6. Westwood, 115.5

7. AC/GC, 109.5

8. Missouri Valley, 99.0

9. Treynor, 89.0

10. Southwest Valley, 81.0

11. Kuemper Catholic, 76.0

12. St. Albert, 69.0

13. Lawton-Bronson, 59.0

14. Platteview, 57.0

15. East Mills, 40.0

16. Tri-Center, 26.0

17. Woodbine, 24.0

18. West Harrison, 1.0