PREP WRESTLING: John Helton eclipses 100 wins as Falcons host tri tournament

The St. Albert wrestling team host two Hawkeye 10 squads in Denison-Schleswig and Red Oak on Thursday night for a wrestling triangular in Council Bluffs.

Despite not winning either dual, it was still a successful senior night for the Falcons, as each senior earned a win and senior John Helton went over 100 career wins after winning by fall over Fransisco Escalante 21 seconds into the match for his 100th career win at the 138 class.

“After getting hurt last year before Christmas break and missing the rest of the season and now coming back strong and getting 100 wins is awesome, I had to do it to compete with my brother,” John Helton said.

“It’s a great feeling to get this milestone at our only home meet, and to get 100 wins on senior night, it feels amazing.”

John follows his twin brother David Helton who earned his 100th win before Christmas break in Trynor back on Dec. 3 at the Treynor Cardinal Invite. Seeing his brother join him in the 100-win club was a proud moment for David as well.

“I was probably happier for him than I was when I hit 100 wins, it’s awesome,” David Helton said.

“As an identical twin brother myself just as those two are you’re always chasing your brother,” Falcons coach Corey Lear added. “When David hit the milestone I knew that John was going to be very eager to compete for that and join him in that 100-win club and he did just that. They both have done exactly what we’ve asked of them so far and hope they continue on with that.”

Before John’s match, Kayden Blakeman earned the first win of the night for the Falcons after defeating Ivan Ledesma 31 seconds into the match. At 152 David Helton got his first win of the night as he pinned Ismael Alfaro 21 seconds into the contest, Andrew Crawley earn a win at 160 over Christ Vera Nieto 16 second into the match.

Jayden Beckman (195) lost by fall and Mathew Crawley (145) lost by a 4-0 decision in their respective matches.

The Falcons continued the night with a dual against Red Oak where they lost 36-24.

John Helton made it 101 wins after his match against Joshua LeRette by an injury timeout at 138, Mathew Crawley won by forfeit at 145, David Helton pinned his second man, Adam Baier, 24 seconds in the contest at 152, and Jayden Beckman won by fall in the second period over Caleb Ransom at 195.

Ryker Young at 132 and Andrew Crawley at 160 lost their matches each by fall.

Last year in a similar home tournament Falcons coach Corey Lear saw some wrestlers flip the switch, Lear saw that again with some of the guys tonight and is excited to see what the wrestlers can do with their building momentum.

“Overall it was a great senior night,” Lear said. “To come into both duals with just six guys and be in both duals until the very end, we can’t ask much more from our guys, they gave great showings.

“This was our biggest turning point last year after the break and I feel like our guys flipped the switch again here and they’re not letting off the gas, hopefully, it will pay off as we get into districts.”

“It’s nice to see all our hard work paying off,” David Helton added. “We just got to keep condition, and I got to keep getting my shots in and keep my head down as we get closer to districts.”

“We’re all just trying to get better in the wrestling room,” John Helton said. “We’re conditioning in practice and just trying to get our minds right for those district and state matches. We’ve just focused on our mentality as the season goes on.”