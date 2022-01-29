Prep Wrestling: Lynx win East Mills invite; Treynor places third

The Abraham Lincoln wrestlers won the East Mills Invitational Tournament in Malvern with a score of 179 points. Treynor as a team took home third place with 131 team points.

Individually, the Lynx saw three wrestlers crowned champions in their respective classes: Jaymeson VanderVelde at 106, Parker Herzog at 132, and Caden McDowell at 138.

The Lynx also saw seven others placed fourth or better. Aidan Watts took second at 106, Jonathan Ryan placed second at 113, Warren Summers earned second at 220, and Gabe Daniels took home second at 285. Dalton McCormick won third at 120, Carlos Andrade also earned third at 170, and Luis Avalos earned fourth at 120.

Treynor had a champion of their own as Daniel Gregory took the gold at 285. The Cardinals had four wrestlers finish at second place in their weight class, those include Logan Marr at 132, Zack Robbins at 152, Caleb Iiff at 160, and Kyle Moss at 170. Finally, Jameson Drake earned fourth at 113.

Lewis Central also sent some wrestlers to Malvern, as Max Roseland took third at 106 and Christian Jasek place third at 182.

Listed below are the final team scores.

1. Abraham Lincoln 179

2. MVAOCOU 153

3. Treynor 131

4. Logan-Magnolia 129

5. Sidney 116.5

6. Archbishop Bergan, NE 107.5

7. East Mills 69

8. East Union 57

T9. Lewis Central 55

T9. Woodbine 55

11. Southwest Valley 44

12. Griswold 27

13. Tarkio, MO 26