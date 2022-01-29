Prep Wrestling: Rams place 3rd at Hawkeye 10 tournament; Titans and Falcon with two individual runner-ups

The Glenwood Rams placed third at Saturday’s Hawkeye 10 Conference wrestling tournament and saw two of its individuals win conference titles.

Lewis Central placed seventh and St. Albert with four wrestlers was 11th.

Atlantic-CAM was crowned as the Hawkeye 10 champion with 238 team points.

For the Rams, CJ Carter at 195 and Vincent Mayberry at 113 took home individual Hawkeye 10 titles. Other top finishers for the Rams include Matthew Beem finishing as the runner-up at 126, Reese Fauble at 138, and Kellan Scott at 145 both won third place for the Rams, Tate Mayberry took fourth at 152, and Briten Maxwell earned fifth at class 120.

Lewis Central had two individuals finish at second place as Braylon Kammrad was the runner-up at 170 and Sam Barrientos was the runner-up at 285.

For L.C., Carter Schorsch at 106, Zack Winslow at 113, and Dillon woods at 195 all placed fourth in their respective classes. Jaxon Brewer at 113 and Hunter Waldstein at 220 both placed fifth in their weight classes.

Finally, for St. Albert, Zach Williams earned second place at 113 as he fell to Glenwood’s Mayberry. David Helton also earned second place for the Falcons in class 152.

Listed below are the final team scores

Atlantic-CAM 238

Creston 228

Glenwood 160.5

Clarinda 158.5

Harlan 149.5

Kuemper Catholic 140

Lewis Central 125

Red Oak 70.5

Shenandoah 53

Denison-Schleswig 46

St. Albert 42