After 19 years of excellence, Underwood wrestling coach Joe Stephens will no longer lead the Underwood wrestling program after announcing his departure on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

Not many coaches get to end their tenure hugging a newly crowned state champion, but Underwood wrestling coach Joe Stephens got to do that not once but in his final two matches as a coach, most recently with Blake Allen and Gable Porter.

“Thanks to Coach Stephens for all that he has done for Underwood Wrestling over the years. Hugging a state champion in your final match isn’t a bad way to end it!” Eagle Activities said on Twitter.

Within Stephen’s tenure, he had 40 wrestlers qualify for the state tournament, 54 medals earned, and 13 individual state titles were won including one three-time champion and one four-time champion.