Prep Wrestling: Titans win city duals

Lewis Central wrestling defeated opponents to win the annual CB Duals Thursday night at St. Albert. Abraham Lincoln finished as the runner-up, the hosts took third and Thomas Jefferson was fourth.

“Overall I was happy with how our guys were grinding it out,” Titans coach August Manz said. “We still have a lot of mistakes to fix, but those are all things that can be fixed and we have a month to go now before we need to have them fixed.”

In the first pair of duals, Lewis Central squared off against Thomas Jefferson, while St. Albert took on Abraham Lincoln.

The Lynx won 60-24, as the Falcons field wrestler in just five weight classes. However, the Falcons won three of the four head-to-head matches, all of which were by pin.

Lewis Central shut out Thomas Jefferson 77-0 as the Titans pinned five of the six Yellow Jacket wrestlers in the dual’s matches. The sixth match was won by technical fall.

In round two, the Falcons took on the Titans while the Lynx battled the Yellow Jackets.

The Titans emerged victorious as a team over the Falcons 60-18. However, the Falcons won three of the four total head-to-head matches as St. Albert’s Zach Williams (120), David Helton (152), and Andrew Crawley (160) all pinned their opponents.

Abraham Lincoln then went on to beat Thomas Jefferson in convincing fashion 78-6 as the Lynx won all five head-to-head matches by pin.

In the third and final round, Lewis Central and Abraham Lincoln battled it out for the city title after winning their previous two duals. St. Albert and Thomas Jefferson wrestled each other on the other mat.

St. Albert won all four matches against the Yellow Jackets. Two of the matches were won by fall as Williams pinned his man in just 12 seconds, and Andrew Crawley pinned his man with 16 seconds left in the first period.

“To walk out with a win tonight is great,” St. Albert co-coach Cory Lear said. “I’m very proud of our guys to come out with three of them going out undefeated today with all pins, I can’t complain about that, and we hung on and won a couple of swing matches in the T.J. dual and I’m proud of the guys for hanging on and finding a way to get a win.”

For Williams getting some big wins after just returning from illness, felt great as sectionals and districts draw near.

“It was good to get one at the end there,” Williams said. “I was happy with how my matches went, I could have worked on my shooting more, rather than going for the pin right away, but it was exciting to win all three.”

As the Falcons defeated the Jackets, the Lynx and Titan were still battling for the city title.

The Lynx took an early 6-0 lead as Jaymeson VanderVelde (106) and Jonathon Ryan (113) each won by decisions. Lewis Central got its first win over the dual at 120 as Jordan Smith won by a 9-7 decision, and Derrik Gregory tied the dual at 6-6 after another decision win.

After a forfeit gave A.L. a 12-6 lead, Parker Herzog gave the Lynx another win via decision, putting the Lynx up 15-6.

At 160 the tide turned, as Lewis Central’s JJ Storey won by pin in the second period. Braylon Kammrad then gave Lewis Central the lead after pinning his man a minute into the match, and another Titan pin at 182 from Payton Ludington had the Titans in the driver’s seat up 24-15.

“The start of the dual really got us fired up,” Ludington said. “Right after 152, we all kicked in and buckled down and went out strong from there. We got some young wrestlers at the start and I think those guys are going to be really good in their classes as they mature and learn.”

The Titans would earn another six points after a forfeit at 195, Hunter Waldstein won by a 10-6 decision at 220 and Sam Barrientos put a bow on it for the Titans at 285 with a win by fall in the third period.

“It’s a bittersweet feeling,” Lynx coach Adam Manz said. “I wish we would’ve had some more matches in the other two duals, but when I go home tonight I’ll take a closer look at the match count and see if we won more matches than we lost and then see where we can improve moving forward.”

“We knew we were going to be tested tonight,” August Manz said. “We knew A.L. had some quality guys, but our guys stepped up and ground it out. It’s been a while since I sat there and watched a dual where guys are just absolutely battling it out for a decision and not just giving up a pin. Whether we won or lost, that was fun to see and I was glad that we were battling it out. It was fun to watch and it’s good for the sport.”

This title marks the sixth consecutive city dual title for the Titans.