Prep Wrestling: Underwood claims district title; Riverside second, Falcon’s Helton qualifies

UNDERWOOD — Underwood wrestling claimed the Class 1A District 6 championship and saw seven wrestlers punch their tickets to the state tournament.

Riverside placed second as a group and will send four wrestlers to state, AHSTW placed third after seeing four earn a trip to state, Treynor, placed fourth as a team and will send two to Des Moines. Finally, St. Albert and Tri-Center will each send one wrestler to the state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

Underwood’s success started immediately, as Molly Allen won her two matches to be crowned champion at 106. After winning the girl’s state tournament earlier, Allen is eager to see how he can do in Des Moines next week.

“This was my biggest goal this year was to win the girl’s state title and then win sectionals and districts,” Allen said. “I’ve been preparing myself a lot mentally for this and to also have my brother (Blake) move on is great, but it’s great to keep going. Now I just want to place high at state and I’m aiming for the top five, and I definitely think I can do it.”

Making the trip with Allen will be her brother Blake Allen (120) defending state runner-ups Gable Porter (132) and Stevie Barnes (138). Claiming a district title feels great for now, but a bitter taste remains with Porter, who’s eager to take another shot at the gold after losing in the championship match last year.

“Feels good to officially make it back,” Porter said. “I’m excited to get back there and see what I can do. Hopefully, I can bring home the title, but I’m just going to keep focusing on getting better as I prepare next week and we’ll see what happens.”

In addition, Hagen Heistand (145), Carter Davis (195), and Easton Eledge (285) all were champions in their respective classes to earn a trip to state.

Underwood coach Joe Stephens said he likes the balance of returning qualifiers and new faces he has going to Des Moines after seven wrestlers won a district title.

“This was a good day for us,” Stephens said. “Our kids wrestled really well, and we would have really liked to get all nine of our kids there, but seven isn’t bad either. Now we got to find the best way to hopefully have seven champions, and get everyone on that podium.”

St. Albert saw their lone wrestler David Helton earn a state appearance after winning a wrestle back match at 152. Getting to the biggest stage in Iowa high school wrestling has Helton excited, but he still has more in mind.

“This was my main goal, to get to state,” Helton said. “It feels great to accomplish my goal. I’m ready to see how I do against the other guys there and see where I place. ”

Riverside had two wrestlers claim individual titles that boosted the Bulldogs to be the district’s runner-up. One of Riverside’s champions, Jace Rose (126), will make his fourth and final trip to state his best one yet.

“This is a great stepping stone for where I want to be at the end of this season,” Rose said. “This was a good tournament, I think I wrestled tough against some decent competition, and making it back to state means a lot. I got fourth last year, which was good, but I got way bigger goals in mind. I ain’t going to be satisfied until I reach them.”

Riverside’s second champion was Nolan Moore at 152. Davis Bramman (106) and Taven Moore (132) earned their spots after winning wrestle back matches. Riverside coach Casey Conover was proud of how all his wrestlers battled at districts and like the four he’s bringing to the Wells Fargo Arena.

“The kids wrestled awesome today,” Conover said. “It’s great to send four kids, but then the team also got second and this district is tough. That’s impressive to get second and our kids battled their butts off today. We’re still a young team, but these kids just grew up a bit today. We told them you have to get tough and no one is going to just give you anything, you got to go out and earn it and our kids did that here.”

AHSTW had Denver Pauley take first at 170 as the Viking’s only champion. However, AHSTW had four second-place finishers to earn five total spots at state.

“This feels awesome,” Pauley said. “I made it there my sophomore year and got beat out last year in sectionals, so it feels really good to punch my ticket again and get back to The Well. I’m feeling good about this year, especially now that I officially earned the trip, I’m ready to go over there and see what I can do.”

Joining Pauley in Des Moines will be Hayden Fischer at 138, Garrison Gettler at 160, Nate Jorgensen at 195 and Henry Lund at 220.

Treynor will also send two kids to state as, Caleb Iliff was crowned champion of 160 and Daniel Gregory will also head east at 285.

“I fell short in districts last year, so to take the next step and winning districts feels great,” Iliff said. “Now my main goal is to place at state, obvious getting the gold would be the best goal possible, but I want to place. ”

Finally, Tri-Center will send Brecken Freeberg back to Des Moines for the second-consecutive year after claiming the title at 182. pinning both of his opponents.

“Feels good to get back there again,” Freeberg said. “Last year was my first time, thus it was a little nerve-racking so I don’t feel like I wrestled my best, but I’m eager to get back there and get some payback, and hopefully keep on winning.”

The Iowa high school state tournament will begin on Thursday, Feb. 17 at the Wells Fargo Arena. The Class 1A session will begin at 6 p.m.

District Team Scores

1. Underwood 150

2. Riverside 82.5

3. AHSTW 81

4. Treynor 62

5. Bedford-Lenox 60

6. Southwest Valley 34

7. ACGC 29

T8. Audubon 20

T8. Tri-Center 20

10. West Central Valley 16

T11. East Mills 14

T11. St. Albert 14