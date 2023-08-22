A new season is bringing in new faces for the Thomas Jefferson cross country teams, as both teams will have lots of youth an opportunity to stand out from the rest this season.

“This year’s team will look much different from the team a year ago as we are replacing 15 seniors from our 29 total runners a year ago,” Yellow Jackets coach Kyle Bartholomew said. “The general expectation for the team this year is to be improved from a year ago. On the boy’s side, we have been putting in lots of miles from the end of the season a year ago to be better and more competitive in terms of team score. We have 5 boys returning that ran Varsity for us a year ago that have been putting in the work together this offseason. The camaraderie they have developed from last year has definitely been noticed early on this season in practice and we look forward to seeing the success come from that.”

The girl’s team will especially look different as all six of their varsity runners were seniors last season. But, with one girl stepping up from JV and another returning to the program for the first time since her freshman year, Bartholomew and TJ’s main goal is to show the benefits of committing to the process and seeing improvement throughout the year.

“The girl’s team will be completely new from a season ago as all six of our Varsity runners graduated,” Bartholomew said. “We have one returning runner from JV a year ago, and the rest of the girls will be brand new to XC outside Cara Ronk, who will be joining the team again for her senior season after not running since her freshman year. Our goal for the season is to introduce XC to a bunch of new runners, showing them what they can accomplish through hard work and consistency to be better every day.”

Despite having youth, the boy’s team does return some experience, having three guys return after running in their freshman years, Bartholomew is eager to see how this trio takes the next step along with how the newcomers mesh in the fold.

“For the boys, we are looking to a strong Sophomore group Kaiden Hamilton, Immanuel Brown, and Bailyan Williamson to continue to build on the foundation set a year ago with the three of them having run Varsity last year as Freshman,” Bartholomew said. “Alongside them, the team will lean on experienced Seniors Brandon Bowen and Ryan Shepard who each have Varsity experience. The team will also bank on Sophomores Josh Templeman, and Jackson Abraham, as well as Seniors Wyatt Urbanek and Ryan Smith, to help fill in the gaps for Varsity.”

While the girl’s team will be the youngest of the two groups Bartholomew has already seen some girls step up in big ways.

“On the girl’s side, the team will be led by Cara Ronk returning to the cross country team having run varsity as a Freshman, with newcomers, Junior Mylee Minturn, and Freshman Ashleigh Ronk,” Bartholomew said. “Those three possess the strong leadership skills to drive the team forward while working with new girls to cross country and help build a foundation for the season.”

With both teams bringing in some new faces, Bartholomew has challenged some of the runners to lead the team while he has liked seeing some runners take on that challenge, he is eager to see where they stack in their first meet coming up this Saturday in Glenwood.

“With so many seniors graduating a year ago, one challenge that we will have is finding the new leaders of the team to see who steps up to lead the team,” Bartholomew said. ”Already this season we have seen some new faces take on the challenge to lead practice, warmups, and stretching to keep that sense of discipline that is needed to be a consistent runner. We always try to prepare our runners for their first race, but words only go so far. I’m thinking after many of our new runners go through their first meet on August 26th in Glenwood, we will see major strides the rest of the year once they realize what cross country is all about.”

The meet at Glenwood on Saturday is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at Glenwood Lake Park.