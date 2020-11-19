 Skip to main content
Preseason Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings
Preseason Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings

On Thursday, the IGHSAU released its preseason girls basketball rankings for the 2020-21 season.

Teams can start playing regular season games Nov. 30, and the next set of ranking will be released on Dec. 3.

2020-21 Preseason Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings

Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

Class 1A

Ranking, school, 2019-20 record

1. Newell-Fonda, 27-0

2. Algona Bishop Garrigan, 25-2

3. St. Ansgar, 22-3

4. Kingsley-Pierson, 20-5

5. MMCRU, 21-1

6. Springville, 20-5

7. Exira-EHK, 21-2

8. Montezuma, 23-2

9. Lynnville-Sully, 15-7

10. Turkey Valley, 19-5

11. Collins-Maxwell, 19-5

12. Council Bluffs St. Albert, 13-12

13. Logan-Magnolia, 21-4

14. Burlington Notre Dame, 20-5

15. Stanton, 21-3

Class 2A

1. West Branch, 21-4

2. Maquoketa Valley, 17-5

3. Denver, 17-9

4. South Central Calhoun, 15-7

5. North Linn, 25-2

6. AHSTW, 20-4

7. West Monona, 17-6

8. Nodaway Valley, 20-3

9. West Hancock, 25-2

10. IKM-Manning, 17-6

11. Grundy Center, 16-8

12. Emmetsburg, 17-6

13. Cascade, 26-1

14. Dike-New Hartford, 23-2

15. Mount Ayr, 19-4

Class 3A

1. Des Moines Christian, 22-3

2. West Liberty, 19-5

3. Cherokee, 17-6

4. Center Point-Urbana, 22-3

5. Clear Lake, 22-3

6. Panorama, 20-4

7. Unity Christian, 15-7

8. Davenport Assumption, 16-8

9. Roland-Story, 19-4

10. Creston, 14-10

11. West Lyon, 16-7

12. Osage, 24-3

13. Bishop Heelan, 22-4

14. Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 18-4

15. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 17-6

Class 4A

1. Glenwood, 25-1

2. Gilbert, 19-4

3. Ballard, 22-2

4. Waverly-Shell Rock, 20-3

5. Central DeWitt, 18-4

6. North Scott, 26-0

7. Xavier, 15-8

8. Bondurant-Farrar, 14-9

9. Denison-Schleswig, 12-10

10. Grinnell, 16-7

11. Harlan, 13-10

12. Dallas Center-Grimes, 17-7

13. Winterset, 12-9

14. Clear Creek-Amana, 19-5

15. Keokuk, 18-4

Class 5A

1. Waterloo West, 20-5

2. Southeast Polk, 19-5

3. Johnston, 24-2

4. Waukee, 23-3

5. Iowa City West, 14-10

6. Cedar Falls, 19-5

7. Ankeny Centennial, 13-10

8. Iowa City High, 23-2

9. Davenport North, 18-5

10. Des Moines Roosevelt, 13-10

11. Ames, 11-12

12. Muscatine, 11-11

13. Indianola, 16-7

14. Dowling Catholic, 19-4

15. West Des Moines Valley, 14-8

