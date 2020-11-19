On Thursday, the IGHSAU released its preseason girls basketball rankings for the 2020-21 season.
Teams can start playing regular season games Nov. 30, and the next set of ranking will be released on Dec. 3.
2020-21 Preseason Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
Class 1A
Ranking, school, 2019-20 record
1. Newell-Fonda, 27-0
2. Algona Bishop Garrigan, 25-2
3. St. Ansgar, 22-3
4. Kingsley-Pierson, 20-5
5. MMCRU, 21-1
6. Springville, 20-5
7. Exira-EHK, 21-2
8. Montezuma, 23-2
9. Lynnville-Sully, 15-7
10. Turkey Valley, 19-5
11. Collins-Maxwell, 19-5
12. Council Bluffs St. Albert, 13-12
13. Logan-Magnolia, 21-4
14. Burlington Notre Dame, 20-5
15. Stanton, 21-3
Class 2A
1. West Branch, 21-4
2. Maquoketa Valley, 17-5
3. Denver, 17-9
4. South Central Calhoun, 15-7
5. North Linn, 25-2
6. AHSTW, 20-4
7. West Monona, 17-6
8. Nodaway Valley, 20-3
9. West Hancock, 25-2
10. IKM-Manning, 17-6
11. Grundy Center, 16-8
12. Emmetsburg, 17-6
13. Cascade, 26-1
14. Dike-New Hartford, 23-2
15. Mount Ayr, 19-4
Class 3A
1. Des Moines Christian, 22-3
2. West Liberty, 19-5
3. Cherokee, 17-6
4. Center Point-Urbana, 22-3
5. Clear Lake, 22-3
6. Panorama, 20-4
7. Unity Christian, 15-7
8. Davenport Assumption, 16-8
9. Roland-Story, 19-4
10. Creston, 14-10
11. West Lyon, 16-7
12. Osage, 24-3
13. Bishop Heelan, 22-4
14. Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 18-4
15. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 17-6
Class 4A
1. Glenwood, 25-1
2. Gilbert, 19-4
3. Ballard, 22-2
4. Waverly-Shell Rock, 20-3
5. Central DeWitt, 18-4
6. North Scott, 26-0
7. Xavier, 15-8
8. Bondurant-Farrar, 14-9
9. Denison-Schleswig, 12-10
10. Grinnell, 16-7
11. Harlan, 13-10
12. Dallas Center-Grimes, 17-7
13. Winterset, 12-9
14. Clear Creek-Amana, 19-5
15. Keokuk, 18-4
Class 5A
1. Waterloo West, 20-5
2. Southeast Polk, 19-5
3. Johnston, 24-2
4. Waukee, 23-3
5. Iowa City West, 14-10
6. Cedar Falls, 19-5
7. Ankeny Centennial, 13-10
8. Iowa City High, 23-2
9. Davenport North, 18-5
10. Des Moines Roosevelt, 13-10
11. Ames, 11-12
12. Muscatine, 11-11
13. Indianola, 16-7
14. Dowling Catholic, 19-4
15. West Des Moines Valley, 14-8
